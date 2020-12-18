Centennial continues strong play, stays undefeated

UTICA — Thanks to some zone-busting shooting and tough man-to-man defense in the fourth quarter, the Centennial Broncos girls basketball team withstood an upset bid from the Milford Eagles on Friday night in Utica and picked up a 51-44 win to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Needing to make shots against Milford’s 1-3-1 zone defense, the Broncos did just that — and in a big way. They made 10 3-pointers, which tied the school record.
Centennial was sitting pretty midway through the third quarter when Kate Hirschfeld beat her box-out attempt and tipped a missed Asia Nisly free throw back to Nisly, who then took a couple power dribbles toward the basket and got a layup.
That bucket put Centennial on top 35-29, but that was the moment when Milford made its comeback.
After trailing for most of the first half, the Eagles trailed just 38-35 at the end of the third thanks to a buzzer-beating 3 from Kaitlin Kontor, who drained five 3s on the night and finished with 15 points. Kontor hit another trey to tie the game at 38 to start the fourth, then a Taylor Roth mid-range jumper gave Milford its first lead since the second quarter, 40-38, with four minutes remaining.
But the Broncos started hitting shots to close the game against the Eagles’ zone. Nisly nailed a top-of-the-arc 3 to give her team the lead back at 41-40. Then Centennial got another long-range bomb from Hirschfeld.
Milford responded well, however, when Hannah Kepler went on a personal 4-0 scoring run to tie the contest at 44 with 1:50 left in the game. But Centennial’s Daylee Dey found enough room to get a shot off on the ensuing trip down the court and sank a corner 3.
Milford was forced to foul after that, and Nisly came up clutch at the free-throw line, going a perfect 4-for-4 to seal the win. Hirschfeld led the Broncos with 16 points while Nisly was right behind her with 15. Six different Centennial players hit a 3 in the win.
Centennial head coach Jake Polk told his team that he wasn’t going to be subbing much in the fourth. He had timeouts left, but was going to call them to give his starters breaks.
“We knew Milford was going to take timeouts, so that was going to be their break time. We weren’t going to sub and we trusted them to execute and play tough defense,” Polk said. “We just needed to guard their shooters and execute our offense and we’d be fine. The girls did just that and I’m super proud of them.”
Milford (2-3) 11 9 15 9 — 44
At Centennial (4-0) 14 10 14 13 — 51
Milford scoring: Hannah Kepler 16, K. Kontor 15, M. Stutzman 6, S. Stelling 5, T. Roth 2.
Centennial scoring: Kate Hirschfeld 16, Asia Nisly 15, Kierra Green 6, Daylee Dey 6, Maddie Avery 3, Jaycee Stuhr 3, Jaci Opfer 2.
