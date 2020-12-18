Centennial continues strong play, stays undefeated

UTICA — Thanks to some zone-busting shooting and tough man-to-man defense in the fourth quarter, the Centennial Broncos girls basketball team withstood an upset bid from the Milford Eagles on Friday night in Utica and picked up a 51-44 win to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Needing to make shots against Milford’s 1-3-1 zone defense, the Broncos did just that — and in a big way. They made 10 3-pointers, which tied the school record.

Centennial was sitting pretty midway through the third quarter when Kate Hirschfeld beat her box-out attempt and tipped a missed Asia Nisly free throw back to Nisly, who then took a couple power dribbles toward the basket and got a layup.

That bucket put Centennial on top 35-29, but that was the moment when Milford made its comeback.

After trailing for most of the first half, the Eagles trailed just 38-35 at the end of the third thanks to a buzzer-beating 3 from Kaitlin Kontor, who drained five 3s on the night and finished with 15 points. Kontor hit another trey to tie the game at 38 to start the fourth, then a Taylor Roth mid-range jumper gave Milford its first lead since the second quarter, 40-38, with four minutes remaining.