Centennial builds early lead and captures 48-27 road win at Shelby-Rising City

SHELBY – The Centennial Broncos established control early Tuesday night as they raced to a 27-12 halftime lead at Shelby-Rising City and cruised to the 48-27 win over the Huskies.

Centennial improved to 9-4 with the win while SRC dropped to 4-7 with the loss.

The Broncos were led in scoring by senior Maj Nisly with 12, sophomore Sam Ehlers chipped in with nine and junior Alex Hirschfeld and senior Lane Zimmer both added eight points.

No other stats were available for the Broncos or the Huskies.

Centennial will travel to Columbus Lakeview on Friday night and host Central City on Saturday.

Centennial (9-4) 13 14 10 11-48

Shelby-RC (4-8) 6 6 14 1-27

