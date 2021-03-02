Centennial Broncos get Crofton Warriors in first round of C2 state basketball

LINCOLN-If tournament games were determined by the experience of playing in Lincoln in March, then the Crofton Warriors would win hands down.

But the No. 8 seed and No. 10 rated Centennial girls’ are not playing Crofton’s tradition, they are lacing up their shoes to take on the No.1 Crofton Warriors who at this point of the season are on even terms with the Broncos and both teams need three wins to hoist the Class C-2 Championship trophy.

Centennial (23-2) will be making their first state tournament appearance since 1999 while the Crofton Warriors have been at state 15 of the last 17 years and have won eight state titles since 2005.

The Class C2 first round game is slated to tip-off today at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Southeast High School with the winner advancing to a 6:15 game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. That would be against the winner of No. 4 Bridgeport and No. 5 Lourdes Central Catholic.

Broncos head coach Jake Polk said the team is looking forward to the challenge.

“They have a rich history in competing for and winning state titles, but that doesn’t matter in our matchup as we are only trying to be one point better than them on Wednesday around brunch time at Lincoln Southeast,” said Polk. “We are excited to prepare to play the best of the best.”