BEAVER CROSSING – The Centennial baseball team took to the diamond Tuesday afternoon at home against Adams Central at Beaver Crossing.

Centennial, which entered the day with an 0-6 record, saw its chances for victory dashed early as the Patriots scored five runs apiece in the second and third innings and cruised from there to a 17-1 win.

Adams Central drew first blood against Broncos starting pitcher Devin Slawnyk, pushing across a run on an RBI groundout in the top of the first. Centennial quickly answered when Slawnyk led off the home half of the frame by crushing a fly ball off the left-field fence for a double.

Ryan Richters laid down a bunt and raced down the line to beat out the throw at first for a single and an errant throw from Adams Central allowed Slawnyk to race home and tie the ballgame. The Patriots retired the next three Centennial hitters to keep the game even, then created some breathing room in the top of the second.

Adams Central drew a pair of walks to go with a trio of hits as the visitors scratched across five runs in the inning, with the big knock coming off the bat of Sam Dierks for a two-run double into center field.

Centennial managed a pair of baserunners in the bottom of the second as Ruger Webb and Shawn Rathjen drew walks, but the Broncos could not bring a run across the plate.

With two runners on and one away in the top of the third, Dierks crushed a triple into left field to make it 8-1 in favor of the Patriots. After a hit batsmen, Jayden Teichmeier hammered a ball over the fence in left field for a three-run blast to push the cushion to double digits before Slawnyk retired two of the next three batters to end the inning.

Still trailing 11-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Micah Richters drew a leadoff walk and Rathjen earned his second base on balls of the day to put two men on with two down. Rathjen then swiped second as Richters raced home, but the Patriots fired to the plate in time to record the out and end the inning.

Slawnyk allowed a leadoff double in the top of the fifth, prompting a pitching change to Rathjen. A walk and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Jaxen Gangwish, who cashed in with a two-RBI single to make it 13-1.

Parker Hodgen followed with a two-run knock of his own three batters later, and the Patriots added another two runs on a single and a wild pitch, making it 17-1 heading to the bottom of the fifth.

Centennial managed one baserunner in the home half of the inning but did not score as Adams Central closed out the victory. The Patriots finished with 17 runs on 14 hits and four walks, while the Broncos tallied just two hits and four walks in defeat.

Teichmeier finished 2 for 3 with a single, a home run and a pair of walks while driving in three runs. Adams Central also got a four-RBI day at the plate from Dierks as the duo combined to knock in seven of the Patriots’ 17 runs.

Slawnyk took the loss on the mound for Centennial, allowing 12 runs – all of them earned – on 10 hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts across four-plus innings of work. Rathjen pitched one inning of relief and allowed five earned runs on four hits and a pair of walks.

Joe Peshek earned the win for Adams Central, giving up a run on two hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts across two innings pitched.

Offensively, Centennial’s lone hits went to Slawnyk and Ryan Richters, while Rathjen drew a pair of walks. The Broncos return to action Saturday hosting Central City and Malcolm at the Centennial tri.