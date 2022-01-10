Centennial boys win two, improve to 8-4

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos notched a pair of wins over Sutton and Raymond Central this weekend to push their winning streak to four games and improve to 8-4 on the season.
Centennial 40, Sutton 26
Centennial led the Mustangs from wire to wire, taking a 10-4 lead after eight minutes and outscoring Sutton in each of the first three quarters of a 14-point win Friday night.
The Broncos shot 12 of 32 from the floor, 6 of 11 from beyond the arc and 10 of 15 at the line. Senior Jake Bargen drilled 6 of 11 shots, canned three of four attempts from downtown and racked up 18 points to pace the Centennial offense.
Senior Lance Haberman and junior Jayde Gumaer each scored nine points for the Broncos, while junior Lane Zimmer added three and freshman Devin Slawnyk notched one to round out Centennial’s scoring effort.
Zimmer and Bargen led the Broncos on the glass with seven rebounds apiece. Gumaer added four boards as Centennial finished with 22 for the game. Alex Hirschfeld dished out four of the Broncos’ 10 assists and while Centennial managed just three steals, it also only turned the ball over five times in the win.
Centennial 47, Raymond Central 37
The Broncos led 25-13 at halftime and weathered a third-quarter Raymond Central run to close out the Mustangs in the fourth quarter and clinch a 10-point home victory Saturday.
Centennial shot 14 of 36 from the floor, 5 of 15 from 3-point range and 14 of 25 from the foul line. Zimmer racked up 13 points to pace the Broncos, while Haberman joined him in double figures with 10. Bargen and freshman Sam Ehlers both racked up eight points and Hirschfeld followed with four, while Slawnyk added three and Gumaer scored one.
Gumaer and Bargen grabbed eight boards apiece, while Hirschfeld added six rebounds. Centennial finished with 28 boards for the game. Bargen dished out four of the Broncos’ 11 assists, and Centennial turned the ball over eight times while also notching four steals defensively.