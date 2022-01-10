Centennial boys win two, improve to 8-4

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos notched a pair of wins over Sutton and Raymond Central this weekend to push their winning streak to four games and improve to 8-4 on the season.

Centennial 40, Sutton 26

Centennial led the Mustangs from wire to wire, taking a 10-4 lead after eight minutes and outscoring Sutton in each of the first three quarters of a 14-point win Friday night.

The Broncos shot 12 of 32 from the floor, 6 of 11 from beyond the arc and 10 of 15 at the line. Senior Jake Bargen drilled 6 of 11 shots, canned three of four attempts from downtown and racked up 18 points to pace the Centennial offense.

Senior Lance Haberman and junior Jayde Gumaer each scored nine points for the Broncos, while junior Lane Zimmer added three and freshman Devin Slawnyk notched one to round out Centennial’s scoring effort.

Zimmer and Bargen led the Broncos on the glass with seven rebounds apiece. Gumaer added four boards as Centennial finished with 22 for the game. Alex Hirschfeld dished out four of the Broncos’ 10 assists and while Centennial managed just three steals, it also only turned the ball over five times in the win.

Centennial 47, Raymond Central 37