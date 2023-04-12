MILFORD – The Centennial boys track team competed against the field at the Milford invite Tuesday afternoon, finding the most success in the throws. Strong performances across the board in both the discus and shot put accounted for 24 of the team’s 45 points as the Broncos finished tied with Seward for sixth place in the team race.

Jayde Gumaer netted a runner-up finish in the discus with a toss of 142-5 while teammate Xavier Ettwein claimed bronze with a 134-0. Trevor Fehlhafer (123-6) rounded out the scoring in the event with a sixth-place finish.

In the shot put, it was Ettwein leading the charge as he flung a 47-3½ to finish third. Gumaer (43-0) placed fifth and Paul Fehlhafer (42-3) took sixth.

Camden Winkelman added a bronze medal in the 400, where he timed in at 57.74 seconds. He also cleared 10-6 in the pole vault to tie for fourth.

Clinton Turnbull scored in both distance races, crossing the line in 5:11.75 to land solo fourth place in the 1600 and clocking in at 11:40.18 in the 3200 to place sixth.

The Broncos’ 4x100 relay quartet of Breckin Schoepf, Lane Zimmer, Winkelman and John Fehlhafer ran the race in 48.19 seconds to take fourth. Zimmer also scored in the long jump, where his leap of 19-5¾ was good for sixth place.

“The boys throws helped the boys team get points up on the board. All three placed in both shot and discus,” head coach Rob Johansen said. “Xavier Ettwein set a personal record in the shot with a toss of 47-3½ and Jayde Gumaer has been consistent in the discus over 140 feet.”

Team scores

1. David City (DC), 98; 2. Wilber-Clatonia (WC), 93; 3. Milford (MIL), 87.5; 4. Raymond Central (RC), 80; 5. Ashland-Greenwood (AG), 68.5; T-6. Seward (SEW), 45; T-6. Centennial (CENT), 45; 8. Southern (SOU), 10

Event Winners and Centennial athletes who placed

100 – 1. Nathan Upton, AG, 11.32

200 – 1. Caden Denker, DC, 22.09

400 – 1. Caden Denker, DC, 53.04; 3. Camden Winkelman, CENT, 57.74

800 – 1. Kale Maguire, SOU, 2:08.51

1600 – 1. Avery Carter, MIL, 4:54.30; 4. Clinton Turnbull, CENT, 5:11.75

3200 – 1. Gavin Dunlap, MIL, 10:50.35; 6. Clinton Turnbull, CENT, 11:04.18

110 Hurdles – 1. Cohen Denker, DC, 16.59; 6. Jordan Wagner, CENT, 19.67

300 Hurdles – 1. Reid Otto, RC, 43.32

4x100 – 1. DC (Reese Svoboda, Caden Denker, Braxten Osantowski, Brock Dubbs), 45.23; 4. CENT (Breckin Schoepf, Lane Zimmer, Camden Winkelman, John Fehlhafer), 48.19

4x400 – 1. DC (Reese Svoboda, Braxten Osantowski, Barrett Andel, Ethan Buresh-Marick), 3:49.09

4x800 – 1. MIL (Avery Carter, Kaleb Eickhoff, Hudson Mullet, Isaac Roth), 8:50.82

High Jump – 1. Ty Beetison, AG, 5-10

Pole Vault – 1. Ty Beetison, AG, 11-6; T-4. Camden Winkelman, CENT, 10-6

Long Jump – 1. Carter Skleba, WC, 20-10; 6. Lane Zimmer, CENT, 19-5¾

Triple Jump – 1. Carter Skleba, WC, 42-2

Shot Put – 1. Tyson Kreshel, WC, 49-0¾; 3. Xavier Ettwein, CENT, 47-3½; 5. Jayde Gumaer, CENT, 43-0; 6. Paul Fehlhafer, CENT, 42-3½

Discus – 1. Tyson Kreshel, WC, 146-10; 2. Jayde Gumaer, CENT, 142-5; 3. Xavier Ettwein, CENT, 134-0; 6. Trevor Fehlhafer, CENT, 123-6