Centennial boys split a pair of hoops tilts
UTICA – On Friday night the Centennial boys’ basketball team opened a two-game weekend slate with a 51-24 win over the Lakeview Vikings.

Saturday it was a different story as the Broncos struggled in the first quarter and dug themselves too deep of a hole in a 65-45 loss at Central City.

Centennial 51, Lakeview 24

The Broncos jumped all over the Lakeview Vikings following the opening whistle as they raced to a 51-24 lead over the Vikings after the final eight minutes.

Centennial led 32-10 at the break and outscored the Vikings (3-11) 19-14 in the second half as they won their 10th game of the season.

The Broncos were led in scoring by senior Jake Bargen with 17 points on 7 of 15 shooting from the field and the senior also hit 2 of 6 3-point attempts.

The only other Bronco in double figures was sophomore Alex Hirschfeld with 10 points. He was 3 of 4 from the field which also included 2 of 2 on his 3-point attempts.

Centennial was 20 of 39 from the field for 51% and went 6 of 16 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Broncos were 5 of 11 at the free throw line.

Junior Lane Zimmer led the team on the glass with seven rebounds and Hirschfeld dished out three assists.

Central City 65, Centennial 45

Down 18-2 after the first quarter put the Broncos in a bad spot from which they never recovered.

Central City (11-5) led 34-14 at the half before the Broncos made a run to get within 46-37 through three quarters with a 23-12 third quarter scoring run.

Central City took their 11 points back in the fourth quarter with a 19-8 run to account for the 20-point win.

Bargen led the scoring for the Broncos with 17 and Zimmer added eight.

No other details were available.

The Broncos will be in Centura on Saturday.

