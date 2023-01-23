 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Centennial boys roll past Centura 50-29

UTICA – Eight minutes into Saturday’s game, the Centennial Broncos led Centura 12-5. By halftime, the hosts’ cushion expanded to 31-16 and the Broncos cruised from there, outscoring the Centurions 19-13 in the second half of a 50-29 win.

Centennial finished 20 of 41 from the floor and 6 of 16 from 3-point range, but they hit on just 4 of 12 free throws. It was a balanced offensive output from the Broncos, as Lane Zimmer led the pack with nine points on 4 of 8 shooting.

Behind him, Sam Ehlers, Maj Nisly and Jayde Gumaer netted eight points apiece, Alex Hirschfeld tallied six and Ryan Richters added five. Shawn Rathjen finished with four points and John Fehlhafer rounded out the offense with two.

Nisly pulled down a team-high six boards and dished out five assists, while Ehlers swiped four steals. Nisly also blocked two shots.

