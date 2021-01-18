Centennial boys pick up two wins over weekend

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos boys basketball team improved to 9-4 over the weekend with wins over Columbus Lakeview and Central City.

On Friday, Centennial picked up a 54-26 victory on the road in Columbus. Then on Saturday at home in Utica, head coach Cam Scholl’s team defeated Central City 55-50. Centennial improved to 9-4 with the win over the visiting Bison, who fell to 11-4.

In Saturday’s win over Central City, Centennial was led by senior guard Cooper Gierhan, who scored a game-high 24 points and went 5-of-6 at the free-throw line. The Broncos did well at the line in the win, going a combined 22-of-31. Maj Nisly was 8-of-11 while Jake Bargen was 5-of-6.

Gierhan also took two charges on defense while Nisly took one.

After heading into the second quarter tied at 18, Centennial outscored Central City 12-9 to grab a 30-27 edge. Centennial’s defense continued to do just enough to keep the Broncos on top in the second half, holding the Bison to eight points in the third to help the hosts take a 42-35 lead into the last quarter. Central City was held in check enough for the Broncos to get the win in the last eight minutes.

Bargen and Nisly also chipped in with 14 points each while Lane Zimmer added two.