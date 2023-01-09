Centennial boys pick up 1-1 weekend split

UTICA – It was a tale of two offenses for the Centennial Broncos this weekend. Friday night against Sutton, the team’s sharpshooters fired blanks as cold shooting led to a 29-26 overtime loss against Sutton. The following day, however, the Broncos returned to form as they shot 41% from the floor in a 49-38 win at Raymond Central.

Sutton 29, Centennial 26 (OT)

The Broncos took a 10-7 lead after eight minutes, but both defenses settled in after that and scoring was at a premium. Centennial led by five in the waning stages of the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs rallied to force overtime and then outscored the hosts 5-2 in the extra period to pick up a 29-26 comeback win.

“Sutton punched us in the mouth and we traded blows with them, but they made a couple more plays at the end than we did. We didn’t play particularly well offensively, obviously, with only 26 points. They ended the game on a 12-2 run and that was the difference in the game,” Centennial head coach Cam Scholl said. “When you can’t score it’s a hard game. Our kids battled but our sense of urgency wasn’t where it needed to be tonight for whatever reason. We needed that to be a little bit better because they were ready to play and we weren’t.”

Centennial struggled on the offensive end of the court all night long, shooting a paltry 27% (10 of 37) for the game. The Broncos hit on just 3 of 14 (21%) of their chances from beyond the arc and went just 3 of 8 at the foul line.

Lane Zimmer led the way with eight points, followed by Jayde Gumaer with four. Sam Ehlers, Maj Nisly, Ryan Richters and Devin Slawnyk each finished with three points, while Shawn Rathjen rounded out the scoring with two.

Despite the offensive struggles, Centennial had its chances late as Sutton missed the front end of three consecutive one-and-ones in the final minute of overtime. Ultimately, however, the Broncos couldn’t capitalize on any of the three opportunities.

“We would have liked to have gotten it a little closer to the 3-point line was how we drew up it and we didn’t execute it very well,” Scholl said. “We wanted to get it closer to the arc and we had one decent look, but we didn’t execute those last couple plays as well as we could have, and then you have to make the shot. That’s ultimately what it comes down to, and we didn’t.”

Centennial 49, Raymond Central 38

Centennial started fast with 17 points to take a one-point lead after one quarter and the Broncos led by just two at the break. However, the visitors outscored Raymond Central 21-12 in the second half to pull away down the stretch for a 49-38 victory.

After the offensive struggles Friday night, Centennial returned to form offensively against the Mustangs. The Broncos shot 41% (17 of 41) from the floor despite connecting on just 5 of 17 3-pointers. The visitors were also more efficient at the line, where they buried 10 of 18 foul shots.

Nisly led Centennial offensively with 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting, including 3 of 7 from beyond the arc. Rathjen followed with eight points and Hirschfeld and Zimmer both added seven. Ehlers and Slawnyk tallied five apiece, while Richter capped the scoring with two.

Zimmer pulled down a team-high eight rebounds, followed by seven from Rathjen. Centennial grabbed 32 boards as a team in the win. Ehlers dished out five of the team’s 13 assists, while Zimmer and Rathjen each blocked a shot.