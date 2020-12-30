Centennial boys hold on tight, escape Malcolm with win

MALCOLM — It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win.
The Centennial Broncos boys basketball won 44-39 over the Malcolm Clippers in the final game of the Malcolm holiday tournament on Wednesday night to improve to 5-2 on the season.
Senior Cooper Gierhan and junior Jake Bargen each scored 13 points to lead the Broncos. Centennial’s man-to-man defense on on point to start the game and held the Clippers to just five points in the opening quarter. Meanwhile, the Broncos’ offense got six points from Bargen and four from Gierhan to help Centennial take a 14-5 edge.
Malcolm adjusted after that, however.
The Clippers eventually found a groove offensively in the second stanza and outscored Centennial 11-7, which cut their halftime deficit to 21-16.
Malcolm continued to step on the gas in the third and finished the final eight minutes by outscoring the Broncos 6-3 to put Centennial’s advantage at just 30-26 heading into the fourth. The Broncos only made 3s in that third quarter as Bargen, Gierhan and freshman Alex Hirschfeld all made one.
Centennial won the last quarter to put a stamp on the victory. The Broncos scored 14 points while holding the Clippers to 13. Bargen and Gierhan combined to score 10 of the team’s 14 points in that stanza.
Malcolm tied the game at 32-all in the early parts of the fourth, but a Gierhan drive and layup through traffic gave the Broncos the lead back, and they never gave it up. Gierhan went 2-for-4 at the free-throw line to help fend off the Clipper rally in the final minute of action.
Centennial will host the high-scoring Heartland Huskies (4-2) on Saturday in Utica.
Centennial (5-2) 14 7 9 14 — 44
At Malcolm (2-6) 5 11 10 13 — 39
Centennial scoring: Cooper Gierhan 13, Jake Bargen 13, Maj Nisly 6, Alex Hirschfeld 6, Mike Nisly 2, Jayden Hartshorn 2, Lane Zimmer 2.
Malcolm scoring: Maclain Beach 13, Malcolm Saltzman 10, Jacob Schweltzer 7, Hayden Frank 5, Connor Zegar 2, Drew Johnson 2.