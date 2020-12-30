Centennial boys hold on tight, escape Malcolm with win

MALCOLM — It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win.

The Centennial Broncos boys basketball won 44-39 over the Malcolm Clippers in the final game of the Malcolm holiday tournament on Wednesday night to improve to 5-2 on the season.

Senior Cooper Gierhan and junior Jake Bargen each scored 13 points to lead the Broncos. Centennial’s man-to-man defense on on point to start the game and held the Clippers to just five points in the opening quarter. Meanwhile, the Broncos’ offense got six points from Bargen and four from Gierhan to help Centennial take a 14-5 edge.

Malcolm adjusted after that, however.

The Clippers eventually found a groove offensively in the second stanza and outscored Centennial 11-7, which cut their halftime deficit to 21-16.

Malcolm continued to step on the gas in the third and finished the final eight minutes by outscoring the Broncos 6-3 to put Centennial’s advantage at just 30-26 heading into the fourth. The Broncos only made 3s in that third quarter as Bargen, Gierhan and freshman Alex Hirschfeld all made one.

