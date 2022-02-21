Centennial boys handle Wolverines 36-21

WILBER – The Centennial Broncos capped off the regular season in style Friday night, picking up a 15-point road victory over Wilber-Clatonia. Both sides started slowly out of the gate and the visiting Broncos led just 6-4 after eight minutes.

The Broncos outscored the Wolverines 21-11 in the second and third quarters to create some breathing room and pull away for an eventual 36-21 win.

Centennial shot 12 of 31 from the floor and 5 of 19 from beyond the arc. Senior Jake Bargen and junior Maj Nisly combined for 27 of the Broncos’ 36 points; everybody else combined for nine points on 3 of 10 shooting.

Bargen paced Centennial with 14 points and knocked down 5 of 11 shots from the floor, while Nisly followed close behind with 13 points on 4 of 10 shooting.

Nisly also made four of five free throws, while Bargen converted on both of his chances from the foul line. The Broncos finished 7 of 12 from the stripe for the game.

Alex Hirschfeld and Lance Haberman added three points, Reiden Fowler scored two and Lane Zimmer notched one to round out Centennial’s scoring.

Bargen pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Broncos on the glass, while Nisly added five boards. The duo combined for 12 of Centennial’s 19 rebounds.

Hisrchfeld dished out a team-high four assists as Centennial finished with 11. The Broncos forced just two steals but only turned the ball over five times themselves.

Centennial closes the regular season with a 16-7 record ahead of its subdistrict opener against Malcolm on Tuesday.