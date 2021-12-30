Centennial boys handle W-C in holiday hoops

Centennial boys handle Wilber-Clatonia in holiday hoops

By News-Times staff

MALCOLM – The Centennial Broncos scored 14 points apiece in the first and fourth quarters, more than enough offense to guide the Broncos past Wilber-Clatonia 37-26 at the Malcolm Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.

Senior Jake Bargen scored 17 points to pace the Broncos, while freshman Sam Ehlers added 11. Jayde Gumaer scored four points, Lane Zimmer notched three and Alex Hirschfeld added two to round out Centennial’s scoring efforts.

Team stats for Centennial and team and individual stats for Wilber-Clatonia were not available.