 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Centennial boys handle W-C in holiday hoops
0 comments

Centennial boys handle W-C in holiday hoops

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Centennial boys handle Wilber-Clatonia in holiday hoops

By News-Times staff

MALCOLM – The Centennial Broncos scored 14 points apiece in the first and fourth quarters, more than enough offense to guide the Broncos past Wilber-Clatonia 37-26 at the Malcolm Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.

Senior Jake Bargen scored 17 points to pace the Broncos, while freshman Sam Ehlers added 11. Jayde Gumaer scored four points, Lane Zimmer notched three and Alex Hirschfeld added two to round out Centennial’s scoring efforts.

Team stats for Centennial and team and individual stats for Wilber-Clatonia were not available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News