Centennial boys get hoops split against Milford, Superior

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos took the Milford Eagles to the wire Friday night, ultimately falling just short in a 45-44 road loss. They returned home the next day to host Superior and buried the visiting Wildcats early behind a 16-3 advantage in the second quarter en route to a 49-18 thumping.

Milford 45, Centennial 44

Centennial shot the ball fairly well against Milford, finishing 16-of-39 (41%) from the floor for the game and connecting from beyond the arc at a 32% clip. It just wasn’t quite enough, as the Eagles squeaked out a one-point victory.

Senior Jake Bargen led the Broncos with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting and freshman Sam Ehlers added 12 points and buried four of six shots from downtown. Senior Lance Haberman and junior Lane Zimmer racked up six points apiece, junior Jayde Gumaer notched four and junior Maj Nisly scored two to round out Centennial’s scoring efforts.

The Broncos finished with 20 rebounds, led by six boards from Zimmer and five from sophomore Alex Hirschfeld. Nisly grabbed four rebounds to pair with four assists, while Haberman also dished out four assists as Centennial finished with 12 for the game.