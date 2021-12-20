Centennial boys get hoops split against Milford, Superior

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos took the Milford Eagles to the wire Friday night, ultimately falling just short in a 45-44 road loss. They returned home the next day to host Superior and buried the visiting Wildcats early behind a 16-3 advantage in the second quarter en route to a 49-18 thumping.
Milford 45, Centennial 44
Centennial shot the ball fairly well against Milford, finishing 16-of-39 (41%) from the floor for the game and connecting from beyond the arc at a 32% clip. It just wasn’t quite enough, as the Eagles squeaked out a one-point victory.
Senior Jake Bargen led the Broncos with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting and freshman Sam Ehlers added 12 points and buried four of six shots from downtown. Senior Lance Haberman and junior Lane Zimmer racked up six points apiece, junior Jayde Gumaer notched four and junior Maj Nisly scored two to round out Centennial’s scoring efforts.
The Broncos finished with 20 rebounds, led by six boards from Zimmer and five from sophomore Alex Hirschfeld. Nisly grabbed four rebounds to pair with four assists, while Haberman also dished out four assists as Centennial finished with 12 for the game.
Hirschfeld swiped a team-high three steals and Ehlers added two.
Centennial 49, Superior 18
Centennial led just 12-10 after eight minutes Saturday, but the Broncos buried Superior in the second quarter as they outscored the Wildcats 16-3 in the period. They then held a 12-0 advantage in the third quarter and cruised for the final eight minutes, rolling to a 31-point shellacking to emphatically snap a three-game skid.
Bargen outscored Superior by himself, racking up 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Zimmer scored seven points and Hirschfeld added five. Centennial finished the game shooting 20-of-44 from the floor, but they went just 2-of-10 from beyond the arc.
Ehlers grabbed six rebounds to lead the Broncos on the glass, while Hirschfeld and Gumaer each pulled down four boards. Zimmer and Devin Slawnyk both added three. Haberman dished out three assists and Nisly added two as Centennial finished with seven for the game.