Centennial boys fall at home to Fairbury

By Ken Kush
Sports Editor
Centennial digs too big a hole in loss to Fairbury
Bronco defense strong in second half, but Jeffs prevail
UTICA – Slowly, but surely, Fairbury’s 14 point halftime lead was being whittled down in the second half by the Centennial Bronco offense and the defense was putting the clamps on the Jeffs offense.
In the first half Fairbury was putting on a 3-point shooting clinic as they knocked down 6 of 11 and had the Broncos on the ropes.
Centennial would run out of time however as they got as close as three points at 34-31, but could not overcome the 14 point halftime deficit dropping the Southern Nebraska Conference game 38-31.
With 1:58 to play, Fairbury’s Zane Grizzle hit the team’s only 3-pointer of the second half to extend the Jeffs’ lead to 34-26.
That lead would hold until senior Jake Bargen sank a long trey with 48.8 seconds to play to make it a 34-31 Fairbury lead. Bargen scored 14 and Lane Zimmer 15 of the Broncos’ 31 points.
On a missed free throw attempt by the Jeffs, Ethan Smith picked up the offensive rebound and scored to make it 36-31 with under 25 seconds to play.
Centennial tried to hit some long 3-point attempts, but could not get them to fall as they dropped to 3-2 on the season.
Fairbury lead 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and used a 16-7 second quarter run where they went 6 of 7 from the field and that included 3 of 4 on 3-point shots.
Fairbury would end the game 13 of 31 with 7 of 21 on 3-pointers. They were 5 of 9 at the line.
Leading the Jeffs in scoring were Grizzle and Jax Biehl with 12 points each.
The Broncos finished up the game 11 of 32 with a 3 of 17 effort from behind the arc. They were 6 of 10 at the free throw line.
Centennial held a slight 16-15 advantage on the boards and both teams committed seven turnovers.
Centennial is back in action Friday night when they travel to Milford for SNC play.
Fairbury (4-1) 12 16 2 8-39
Centennial (3-12) 7 7 8 9-31
FB (39)-Smith 2, Grizzle 12, Biehl 12, Starr 6, Martin 6. Totals-13-31 (7-21) 5-9 39.
CENT (31)-M. Nisly 2, Bargen 14, Zimmer 15. Totals- 11-32 (3-17) 6-10-31.