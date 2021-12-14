Centennial boys fall at home to Fairbury

By Ken Kush

Sports Editor

Centennial digs too big a hole in loss to Fairbury

Bronco defense strong in second half, but Jeffs prevail

UTICA – Slowly, but surely, Fairbury’s 14 point halftime lead was being whittled down in the second half by the Centennial Bronco offense and the defense was putting the clamps on the Jeffs offense.

In the first half Fairbury was putting on a 3-point shooting clinic as they knocked down 6 of 11 and had the Broncos on the ropes.

Centennial would run out of time however as they got as close as three points at 34-31, but could not overcome the 14 point halftime deficit dropping the Southern Nebraska Conference game 38-31.

With 1:58 to play, Fairbury’s Zane Grizzle hit the team’s only 3-pointer of the second half to extend the Jeffs’ lead to 34-26.

That lead would hold until senior Jake Bargen sank a long trey with 48.8 seconds to play to make it a 34-31 Fairbury lead. Bargen scored 14 and Lane Zimmer 15 of the Broncos’ 31 points.