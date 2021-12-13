Centennial boys drop first game to Tri County

Centennial boys lose first game, drop 31-29 decision to Tri County

By News-Times staff

UTICA – The previously unbeaten Centennial Broncos dropped their first game of the season Saturday, falling to Tri County 31-29.

Centennial and Tri County played each other to a dead heat for three quarters, as the two teams entered the final eight minutes deadlocked at 24. In the fourth quarter, the Trojans held the Broncos to just five points and scored seven of their own to secure the two-point victory.

Jake Bargen carried the load offensively for Centennial, as the senior poured in a game-high 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Junior Maj Nisly added six points, while sophomore Alex Hirschfeld notched four to round out the Broncos’ scoring efforts.

Centennial finished the game shooting just 11-of-33 from the floor overall, but the Broncos especially struggled from beyond the arc. Bargen connected on 3 of 8 attempts from downtown; everyone else shot a combined 1-for-3 from 3-point range.