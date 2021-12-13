Centennial boys drop first game to Tri County

Centennial boys lose first game, drop 31-29 decision to Tri County
By News-Times staff
UTICA – The previously unbeaten Centennial Broncos dropped their first game of the season Saturday, falling to Tri County 31-29.
Centennial and Tri County played each other to a dead heat for three quarters, as the two teams entered the final eight minutes deadlocked at 24. In the fourth quarter, the Trojans held the Broncos to just five points and scored seven of their own to secure the two-point victory.
Jake Bargen carried the load offensively for Centennial, as the senior poured in a game-high 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Junior Maj Nisly added six points, while sophomore Alex Hirschfeld notched four to round out the Broncos’ scoring efforts.
Centennial finished the game shooting just 11-of-33 from the floor overall, but the Broncos especially struggled from beyond the arc. Bargen connected on 3 of 8 attempts from downtown; everyone else shot a combined 1-for-3 from 3-point range.
Colton Jantzen scored 11 points to pace Tri County, which finished the night shooting 10-of-28 from the floor. The Trojans also went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line, while the Broncos went 3-of-4 from the charity stripe.
Tri County turned the ball over 14 times compared to just five for Centennial, but the Trojans held a massive advantage on the glass as they out-rebounded the Broncos 25-12.
Hirschfeld grabbed four rebounds for Centennial and Bargen added three boards, while Lane Zimmer pulled down two and Nisly, Sam Ehlers and Devin Slawnyk each notched one.
Nisly recorded three of the Broncos’ four steals. Hirschfeld and Nisly dished out three and two assists, respectively, as Centennial finished the game with seven.
Centennial dropped to 3-1 on the season with the loss. The Broncos return to action Tuesday night, when they welcome the 3-1 Fairbury Jeffs to town.