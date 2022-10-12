Centennial bounces back with 2-0 win over Fillmore Central

UTICA – After a 2-0 loss to C-1 No. 7 Adams Central, Centennial took the court against Fillmore Central in the finale of the Broncos’ triangular Tuesday night.

The Broncos quickly got back in the winner’s circle as they made quick work of the Panthers by the final scores of 25-12 and 25-13.

The Broncos pounded 24 kills in the two quick sets. Junior Karley Naber led the way with eight and sophomore Averie Stuhr added five. Naber was 13 of 14 and Stuhr finished 6 of 9. The team hit .275 in the win.

Naber also added four ace serves. The Broncos found the open court eight times in all, and Cambria Saunders and Stuhr led Centennial at the net with three and two blocks, respectively.

The offense went through sophomore Ella Wambold, who had 21 assists on 43 of 43 sets. Naber’s seven digs led the team with Wambold and Samara Ruether adding four each.

Centennial (14-11) will be on the road at David City tonight and will host their annual invite Saturday.