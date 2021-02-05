Centennial began their “Road to Omaha” on Friday at Aquinas

DAVID CITY – The Class C2 No. 3 tournament rated David City Aquinas Monarchs sent 11 wrestlers to the subdistrict finals on Friday and No. 6 Milford was not far behind as they had 10 wrestlers make the finals at the C3A Subdistricts
Aquinas and Milford were well ahead of the pack in the team race with several matches still to be contested. Aquinas had 229.5 points and Milford was in second with 186. The third place Norfolk Catholic Knights had 91.
The Centennial Broncos started the day with 11 wrestlers in action and six made it through subdisricts to the district finals which will be hosted by Centennial next Saturday.
With the COVID-19 pandemic the districts were divided in half this year to keep from having a large gathering of people at an event. With just eight teams the NSAA wanted to keep the size of the crowds down to prevent the spread of the virus.
Teams competing at Aquinas on Friday included: Milford, Norfolk Catholic, Malcolm, Centennial, Lincoln Christian, South Central Nebraska Unified District #5, Louisville and the host team Aquinas.
Next weekend the following teams will join in on the action at Centennial: BRLD, Cross County/Osceola/HTRS, Lincoln Lutheran, Logan View, Palmyra, Ponca and Twin River. Logan View is the host of the other side of the subdistrict and that action is set for today.
Centennial heavyweight Carson Fehlhafer (44-5) was the only Bronco to secure his spot after his first two matches. The junior defeated Zach McColligan of Louisville in 19 seconds and he followed that up with a 5-3 win over Aquinas heavyweight Paul Buresh. That punched his ticket to the district finals.
The other six wrestlers had to win to earn a ticket as the top four advanced.
Senior Ryan Payne (39-10), who had a fifth place finish at state in 2020, opened with a win over Garron Bragg of Louisville, but dropped a tough 4-3 decision to Noah Scott of Aquinas.
Payne, wrestling at 126 pounds was able to secure his spot in districts with a pin of Bricen Wilke of Malcolm in 41 seconds. Payne went on to a third place finish.
Freshman 138 pounder Jarrett Dodson (32-10) defeated Colt Reiling of Malcolm, but Payne lost to Hunter Vandenburg of Aquinas, forcing him to win to keep his season alive.
Dodson pinned Norfolk Catholic’s Mason Maas in 31 seconds to secure his district spot. He also won his third place match.
At 145 pounds another freshman Cyrus Songster faced a win or go home situation. Songster (19-29) defeated Blake Dickey of Louisville, but lost to No. 2 rated Christopher Nickolite of Aquinas 21-4.
Songster kept his season alive with an 8-4 win over Luke Walters of Malcolm. He went on to finish in fourth place.
Junior 182 pounder Samuel Payne (33-19) faced elimination, but defeated Reed Toelle of Louisville with a pin in 1 minute and 34 seconds. Payne opened with a 5-1 win over Lane Ballard of Lincoln Christian, but lost to Aquinas’ Michael Andel in 53 seconds.
At 106 pounds, freshman Treyton Stewart automatically advanced as there were only four wrestlers in the bracket.
Those wrestlers who saw their seasons end included: freshman Garrison Schernikau (35-15) at 120; sophomore Keenan Kosek (32-17) at 126; senior Tyson Rodewald (33-18) at 170; freshman Austin Patchin (5-15) at 195 and at 220 pounds, Nikolas Keith a freshman with a record of 10-25.