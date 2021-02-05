Centennial began their “Road to Omaha” on Friday at Aquinas

DAVID CITY – The Class C2 No. 3 tournament rated David City Aquinas Monarchs sent 11 wrestlers to the subdistrict finals on Friday and No. 6 Milford was not far behind as they had 10 wrestlers make the finals at the C3A Subdistricts

Aquinas and Milford were well ahead of the pack in the team race with several matches still to be contested. Aquinas had 229.5 points and Milford was in second with 186. The third place Norfolk Catholic Knights had 91.

The Centennial Broncos started the day with 11 wrestlers in action and six made it through subdisricts to the district finals which will be hosted by Centennial next Saturday.

With the COVID-19 pandemic the districts were divided in half this year to keep from having a large gathering of people at an event. With just eight teams the NSAA wanted to keep the size of the crowds down to prevent the spread of the virus.

Teams competing at Aquinas on Friday included: Milford, Norfolk Catholic, Malcolm, Centennial, Lincoln Christian, South Central Nebraska Unified District #5, Louisville and the host team Aquinas.