Centennial advances to face C2 No. 1 GICC

GRAND ISLAND-The Centennial Broncos shot 65 percent from the field (24-37) and advanced on Tuesday night in the C2-8 subdistrict with a 59-51 win over the Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals.

The Broncos will take on the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders who destroyed Heartland in the first game 67-13.

Centennial opened an 18-7 lead after the first eight minutes and never looked back and took a nine point 28-19 lead to the halftime break.

Doniphan-Trumbull fired up 49 shots in the game, with 37 of those three pointers. The Cardinals were 10 of 37 on 3-pointers and 19 of 49 overall.

Centennial had some problems in the fourth quarter as the Cardinals cut the lead to seven points, but went 5 of 9 at the free throw line to keep the Doniphan-Trumbull team from getting any closer.

Sophomore Lane Zimmer scored seven of his game high 21 points in the first quarter and nine in the fourth quarter when he benefitted inside the paint on some great passing by the Broncos.

Centennial turned the ball over seven times in the fourth quarter and 10 times in the game, but the Cardinals could not capitalize as they were just 7 of 17 from the field in the fourth quarter.