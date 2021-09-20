Centennia 1-2 in weekend softball

ARLINGTON – The Centennial Broncos picked up a 15-4 softball win over Cass County on Saturday to improve their record to 4-20 on the season.
They lost a 16-15 shootout with North Bend and dropped a two-run contest to Arlington 6-4.
Centennial 15, Cass County 4
The Broncos put up touchdowns in the fourth and fifth innings on their way to a 15-4 five inning win over Cass County on Saturday.
Cass County held a 4-1 lead through the first three frames, but the Broncos erupted for seven in each the fourth and the fifth innings to post the win.
Centennial finished with 11 hits led by Rylee Menze, Cora Hoffschneider and Libbie Kubicek with two hits each. Junior Ellie Tempel had just one hit but she drove in three runs, while Savannah Horne and Menze each drove in two runs.
Cass County was led by Mati Steckler with three hits and she drove in a pair of runs. Cass County had six hits in the game.
Horne picked up the win with five innings pitched; five hits; four runs and she recorded three strikeouts.
North Bend 16, Centennial 15
The Broncos clubbed 14 hits, including seven extra base hits, but could not hold on to a 15-14 lead heading to the final inning.
North Bend Central nearly put the game away in the first frame scoring 10 runs, but Centennial chipped away as they plated five in the second; two in the third; four in the fifth and took the lead in the top of the fifth with three more.
Five players recorded multi-hit games led by sophomore Ava Fischer who went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Fischer also tripled and homered in her effort at the plate.
Two hits each were recorded by Horne, Menze, Eliza Timmerman and Halley Heidtbrink. Timmerman joined Fischer and Tempel with two RBIs each.
Horne and Fischer shared time in the circle with Fischer pitching four innings, allowing 11 hits and eight earned runs. Horne worked one inning; she allowed two hits and four runs, two earned.
Arlington 6, Centennial 4
The Broncos led 4-1 through four complete innings before the Arlington Eagles posted four runs in the top of the fifth to wipe out the Bronco advantage.
Centennial finished with just four hits , one each from Horne, Menze, Halle Kinnett and Heidtbrink. Horne led the team with two RBIs, while Cora Hoffschneider had one in the loss.
The Eagles had eight hits as Emery McIntosh wielded the big stick with three hits in four at bats. Kiersten Taylor had two hits and she scored two runs.