Centennia 1-2 in weekend softball

North Bend Central nearly put the game away in the first frame scoring 10 runs, but Centennial chipped away as they plated five in the second; two in the third; four in the fifth and took the lead in the top of the fifth with three more.

Five players recorded multi-hit games led by sophomore Ava Fischer who went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Fischer also tripled and homered in her effort at the plate.

Two hits each were recorded by Horne, Menze, Eliza Timmerman and Halley Heidtbrink. Timmerman joined Fischer and Tempel with two RBIs each.

Horne and Fischer shared time in the circle with Fischer pitching four innings, allowing 11 hits and eight earned runs. Horne worked one inning; she allowed two hits and four runs, two earned.

Arlington 6, Centennial 4

The Broncos led 4-1 through four complete innings before the Arlington Eagles posted four runs in the top of the fifth to wipe out the Bronco advantage.

Centennial finished with just four hits , one each from Horne, Menze, Halle Kinnett and Heidtbrink. Horne led the team with two RBIs, while Cora Hoffschneider had one in the loss.