Cavaliers end softball season for the Polk County Slammers

Sabatka then loaded the bases with one out when she hit Courtney Sunday, but the Neumann senior picked up a strikeout and a grounder back to the mound to end the threat.

Sabatka worked all five innings, allowing four hits, one run and she struck out five.

The only other hit for the Slammers was an infield single by Savanna Boden to lead off the fifth.

Neumann erased the Polk County lead in the bottom of the first when senior Hattie Bohac hit a two-run home run and the Cavaliers tacked on five more runs in the bottom of the second with a two-run single by Emma Kavan and RBIs from Aubrey Sylliaasen, Bohac and Avery Mayberry.

In the bottom of the fifth a hard ground ball to shortstop skipped off the glove of Kelley scoring both Kaysha Swartz and Grace Sullivan to end the game by the eight-run rule.

Rystrom started and lasted 1 1/3 allowing five hits and five runs, while Courtney Sunday worked 2 2/3 giving up seven hits and four runs. She walked three.

In the second game the Cavaliers got a run -coring double off the bat of Mayberry to take the lead in the first and never looked back.

The Cavaliers had 11 hits in the victory and Sabatka picked up her second win of the day.

Of the 20 players on the Slammers roster this season, 16 were underclassman. The four seniors who played their final game for Polk County were Pinney, Rystrom, Sadie Sunday and Mae Valish.