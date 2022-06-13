Carson Fehlhafer is YNT Male Athlete of the Year

Fehlhafer realized the advantages of being a three-sport athlete

YORK - When Centennial’s Carson Fehlhafer entered high school as a freshman, he said he was not in shape to do much of anything.

Now as he looks forward to attending college at Concordia University next fall and playing both football and being a member of the track and field team, he looks back on what it took to get him to where he is now.

On Monday night the Centennial graduate became the 17th York News-Times Male Athlete of the Year recipient in a presentation at Foster Park in York.

“My freshman year I came in and I could barely tie my shoes without getting out of breath. I was a very out of shape kid and I liked video games, but after my freshman year of football and seeing that senior class when we won state and seeing how hard they worked really made me want to push myself,” said Fehlhafer. “It started out knowing I was the next guy up my sophomore year and made me just want to work harder.”

Fehlhafer said being a three-sport athlete just made sense as each sport he participated in just helped him to stay in shape for the next.

“I think that doing three sports just really helped me to be better in other sports. My freshman year I didn’t wrestle, but I did do it my sophomore year because I knew it would help me with football and I decided to do track because I know it would keep me in shape and stronger for football,” Fehlhafer explained. “I guess they just go hand-in-hand with each other.”

When asked if he had an idea of where his parents were taking him Monday night, he said “kind of.”

“I kind of had an idea when they said we were going to York and they weren’t telling me anything,” Fehlhafer stated. “I also saw on social media that I was in the top five so I kind of figured maybe (it) was going to a presentation. It just humbles me a lot just knowing that you guys picked me for the award out of everyone who was up for it.”

Fehlhafer said staying humble was important to him. He celebrated all of his accolades in his own way.

“I want to be remembered as someone who worked hard when no one was looking, stayed humble. I never really celebrated anything after the fact. Like last year when I won the state championship I didn’t really do anything, I didn’t flex in front of everybody or raise my hand and walk off,” Fehlhafer added. “This is how I try to stay and that is humble.”

When asked what advice he would give athletes to help them be successful as a three-sport athlete he said time is a good place to start.

“You just have to be able to maintain your time. I think that a lot of people just think you have to be good at one sport. Once you go on from season to season and if you are able to maintain it you can even excel at more than one sport,” the senior award winner said. “I‘m actually doing track and field and football so I am going to be really busy. Not wrestling will be very tough, but I might try to come back and help coach at Centennial just because I’ll be right down the road from them.”