Carson Fehlhafer is YNT Athlete of the Week

At the start of last week, Centennial junior Carson Fehlhafer started off the week with his season best with his season best throw in the discus being 137-9. On Monday at the Centennial Invite he finished in third place in the event with a toss of 147-08 which moved him into second place among area throwers. On Saturday, he obliterated his throw from Tuesday with a toss of 167-08 at the Southern Nebraska Conference Championships in Wilber. Fehlhafer’s throw now stands as the best in all of Class C this season. The previous best was 157-1 by Wyatt Marr of Lincoln Lutheran as listed in the Omaha World-Herald’s Track and Field leaders.