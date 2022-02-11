Carson Fehlhafer chooses Concordia for football

Klanecky gave this assessment of his senior following the 2021 season.

“Carson is the most dominant defensive lineman I’ve had,” said Klanecky. “Very quick and strong and knows where he cannot be beat. He is one of the strongest players in the state with a great motor and very coachable.”

Fehlhafer said the decision came down to three schools, but in the end Concordia just seemed like the right place for him.

“The other schools I was looking at were Midland and Hastings and of course Concordia. The reason I picked Concordia was that I just felt like I belonged there. I thought it was the school that I fit best at,” commented Fehlhafer. “They originally were recruiting me for offensive line, but I kind of talked with them and told them I might want to play more on the defensive side, so we will kind of see how it fits for me when I get there.”

Right now Fehlhafer says he has a generic major, which means he is not fully decided, but did say it would be something in business.

When asked about Fehlhafer's decision to join the Bulldog football program, Concordia head coach Patrick Daberkow was all smiles.

“We are really excited about it. Anytime you can get a kid from Centennial. We have such great experiences with Wyatt Ehlers and Trevor Dey and the players that have come through here. Coach Klanecky is doing a great job,” said the Concordia head coach who will be entering his sixth season in that role. “He will be a force to be reckoned with on the interior and he is going to be very disruptive and we are really excited to get to work with him. Everybody is going to have a shot to contribute immediately. It’s harder to do that in the trenches, but I think Carson is a kid who can make an impact early on. Sometimes that means freshman year and other times sophomore year, but either way he will make an impact.”