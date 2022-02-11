Carson Fehlhafer chooses Concordia for football

Fehlhafer looks to make immediate impact at Concordia University
Centennial senior has transformed himself since freshman season
UTICA – Most everyone you talk to about Carson Fehlhafer and what his signing with Concordia University Bulldog football means for the program, the term ‘impact player’ gets used quite frequently.
On Wednesday, February 10, Fehlhafer made his choice of Concordia University in Seward official. He will join head coach Patrick Daberkow and the Bulldogs next fall for the 2022 season.
Centennial head coach Evan Klanecky said since Fehlhafer came in as a freshman to the present has been an unbelievable transformation.
“This kid has just transformed himself over the past four years. If you knew where he was at as an incoming freshman to where he is now he is probably in the top 5% of kids that are just so motivated and have really transformed themselves,” said Klanecky. "I think Concordia is getting a player who could have an immediate impact already in year one.”
During his senior season he led the team in tackles with 72 (46 solo/26 assists) and had double digit tackles in three of the 10 Bronco games. He also had two fumble recoveries and a pair of sacks.
Klanecky gave this assessment of his senior following the 2021 season.
“Carson is the most dominant defensive lineman I’ve had,” said Klanecky. “Very quick and strong and knows where he cannot be beat. He is one of the strongest players in the state with a great motor and very coachable.”
Fehlhafer said the decision came down to three schools, but in the end Concordia just seemed like the right place for him.
“The other schools I was looking at were Midland and Hastings and of course Concordia. The reason I picked Concordia was that I just felt like I belonged there. I thought it was the school that I fit best at,” commented Fehlhafer. “They originally were recruiting me for offensive line, but I kind of talked with them and told them I might want to play more on the defensive side, so we will kind of see how it fits for me when I get there.”
Right now Fehlhafer says he has a generic major, which means he is not fully decided, but did say it would be something in business.
When asked about Fehlhafer's decision to join the Bulldog football program, Concordia head coach Patrick Daberkow was all smiles.
“We are really excited about it. Anytime you can get a kid from Centennial. We have such great experiences with Wyatt Ehlers and Trevor Dey and the players that have come through here. Coach Klanecky is doing a great job,” said the Concordia head coach who will be entering his sixth season in that role. “He will be a force to be reckoned with on the interior and he is going to be very disruptive and we are really excited to get to work with him. Everybody is going to have a shot to contribute immediately. It’s harder to do that in the trenches, but I think Carson is a kid who can make an impact early on. Sometimes that means freshman year and other times sophomore year, but either way he will make an impact.”