Can we talk ladies' golf?

Here I sit Tuesday evening, tapping these keys using 10 fingers, one eye and half a brain. The other eye and remaining gray matter are fixed on the opening round of the Olympic Games golf tournament for women. It’s playing between my feet on the 55-incher across the man cave this very moment.
Last week I was locked down tight on the men as they worked their way toward a dramatic gold medal performance for American Xander Schauffele. I remained stubbornly tuned in until obscenely wee hours the last couple rounds to see it through.
This week is for repeating my mistake (happens a lot these days), except now it’s the ladies’ turn to try their hand at conquering this magnificent course in Tokyo.
Aside from the obvious appeal of watching ladies do anything over men (I still retain a pulse, however faint) I’m captivated by the way they play this wonderful game.
The women, in my view, ‘play’ the course more tactically, unlike the fellas who take the latest and greatest equipment science and capitalism can conjure and deploy it t0 bomb golf topography back to the stone ages. Guys, it seems to me, bull rush their way over, around and through much of a course’s built-in features, texture and personality. Exhibit A: I give you Bryson DeChambeau. How often do we hear announcers describe how one of the men “took” the (bunker/water/trees/rough, gallery) out of play?
In golf you must play the ball as it lies. The women, it seems to me, take on the entire course in this same fashion; as it lies. Many ladies can whack the bejesus out of the ball, make no mistake about that. However, they don’t use howitzers to make a mockery of the designer’s clever, well-thought-out arrangement of holes, each unique from the others.
Hazards, golf’s vanilla word for booby traps? Ladies attack them with skill and shot-making. The men pull off crazy creative shots, too, sure enough, most often to get out of pickles their rocket shots got them into in the first place. Exhibit B: I give you Phil Mickelson, a shot-shaping magician and escape artist if ever one lived. He’s entertaining, but for some reason over time I have come to appreciate the greater finesse, chess tactics and subtle course management the ladies employ.
To paraphrase what one of the commentators just said: Women “take a whole different approach” to the game from tee to green and, certainly, between the ears. Think of the difference between elegant dance and heaving a boulder to smash bowling pins; poetry and keening; the Carpenters and AC-DC.
Get my drift?
And isn’t the Asian invasion of the LPGA of recent years quite something? Talented players from Korea, China, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Taipei and Hong Kong are showing the global world of ladies’ golf how it’s done. Good for them. And what more perfect venue than the Olympics for female golfers to gather in their wildly diverse ethnicities and shock the world with their athleticism, class and style?