Can we talk ladies' golf?

In golf you must play the ball as it lies. The women, it seems to me, take on the entire course in this same fashion; as it lies. Many ladies can whack the bejesus out of the ball, make no mistake about that. However, they don’t use howitzers to make a mockery of the designer’s clever, well-thought-out arrangement of holes, each unique from the others.

Hazards, golf’s vanilla word for booby traps? Ladies attack them with skill and shot-making. The men pull off crazy creative shots, too, sure enough, most often to get out of pickles their rocket shots got them into in the first place. Exhibit B: I give you Phil Mickelson, a shot-shaping magician and escape artist if ever one lived. He’s entertaining, but for some reason over time I have come to appreciate the greater finesse, chess tactics and subtle course management the ladies employ.

To paraphrase what one of the commentators just said: Women “take a whole different approach” to the game from tee to green and, certainly, between the ears. Think of the difference between elegant dance and heaving a boulder to smash bowling pins; poetry and keening; the Carpenters and AC-DC.

Get my drift?