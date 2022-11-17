Can the SEC really get three teams into the College Football Playoff?

When this week’s edition of the College Football Playoff committee’s rankings dropped, the takes started rolling in on Twitter: Georgia, Tennessee and LSU in the top 6? The committee had to be rigging it so three SEC teams could get into the field, right?

I’m not so convinced. For one, the Volunteers and Tigers are both on the outside looking in at the moment, sitting at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. The loser of Ohio State and Michigan in the teams’ regular-season finale will likely drop, but the winner will almost certainly head into the Big 10 title game with an unblemished mark and will be favored by a lot against whoever happens to emerge from the mess that is the 2022 Big 10 West.

TCU remains undefeated after beating No. 18 Texas in Austin last Saturday and punched its spot into the Big 12 championship game in the process. Games against 6-4 Baylor and 4-6 Iowa State remain, and if the Horned Frogs are able to pick up wins in both of them they would enter conference championship unbeaten and facing a likely rematch with No. 15 Kansas State – whom they’ve already defeated this year.

An undefeated TCU is a lock to make the Playoffs alongside Georgia and the OSU/Michigan winner, which would leave just one spot left and no chance for three SEC teams to make the field. If the Horned Frogs drop one of their final two games to finish as a one-loss Big 12 champ or enter conference champ week unbeaten but come up short in the title game, things become more interesting.

Even then, however, it’s far from a given the SEC would get three teams in even in that situation. I don’t know how the Committee would view Tennessee against potential one-loss champs in the Big 12 (TCU if it doesn’t win out), Pac-12 (USC) and ACC (Clemson or North Carolina) and it would make for a fascinating debate given what they’ve said about the value in winning your conference in the past, but I do know LSU’s theoretical Playoff push boils down to exactly one thing.

The Tigers will face Georgia in Atlanta for the SEC title game, where the CFP hopes for Brian Kelly and Co. hinge exclusively on winning. A victory means LSU finishes as the SEC champ and becomes a lock for the field, but anything less than that and the Tigers are almost certainly out.

They sit at two losses already and a defeat to the Bulldogs in Atlanta would leave them with no fewer than three losses and without an SEC title to balance it out.

Winter sports quickly approaches

This week, Ken and I have begun shifting our attention to the rapidly approaching winter sports season. The master schedule is done and we’ve started working on the winter sports previews, including making treks to our area schools to take team sports photos this week and early next.

Each school fields a boys and girls basketball team and half of them will continue to compete in boys wrestling, but girls wrestling and bowling will become a bigger focus this year. York, Fillmore Central, High Plains and Centennial (in a co-op with Seward and Milford) field girls wrestling teams for the first time, while the Dukes and Mustangs will also field bowling teams for the first time.

Winter competitions begin in two weeks, with the first games slated to start on December 1. It’ll be here before you know it, and rest assured that Ken and I will be tagging along to provide our area athletes the best coverage possible.