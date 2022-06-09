Cameran Jansky did it all for E-M in three sports

T-Wolves’ senior standout makes Athlete of the Year case with strong showings in volleyball, basketball and track

NOTE: This is the seventh of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. Two installments will run each day through the 11th of June in advance of the planned presentation of the awards on June 13 which was moved up from the original date of the 20th. The only requirement for Athlete of the Year consideration is that the athlete must have participated in three sports during the school year.

By Christian Horn

EXETER – Over her four years of high school, Cameran Jansky never once turned off a desire to improve.

“I just know that I’ve gone through a lot of personal growth and continue to grow further over the summer,” she said before suiting up for the SCC all-star volleyball game last week. “Strive for perfection, that’s what I’ve always tried to do.”

That mentality served Jansky well at Exeter-Milligan – especially this past year – as the three-sport standout did a little bit of everything for the Timberwolves in volleyball, basketball and track.

Jansky kicked off her senior year with a bang, hammering 391 kills to break the school’s single-season record while proving critical in the T-Wolves’ run to the CRC title and a state tournament berth. She was also efficient with her touches, racking up kills while maintaining a .334 hitting percentage.

Her offensive prowess this year helped her finish second in the area in kills and cap her career with 884 winners, the third best mark in program history. She also topped the area in blocks (84) and finished fourth in aces (55) while finishing second on the team with 294 digs.

“Cameran was our go-to player this season. She was able to get us a kill almost whenever we needed her to,” Timberwolves head coach Madalynn Fousek said at the end of the season. “Cameran was a captain again this year and showed her leadership skills on and off the court. Not only was she a threat in the front row, she was able to dig well in the back row. She totaled our second most digs on the team. When she was back there it was hard for a team to put down a ball.”

Jansky earned unanimous first-team Class D-2 all-state honors from both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald and was a co-captain on the YNT all-area team for her play on the court.

In the winter, Jansky was the best player on the basketball court most nights as the senior led the T-Wolves to an 18-win season in which they were the CRC runner-up as the 6-seed and reached the district finals.

Jansky poured in 12 points per night to pair with 8.2 rebounds and 3.5 steals a night while serving as an efficient offensive threat, shooting nearly 47% from the floor. She routinely kept possessions alive to generate second-chance scoring opportunities, with 75 of her 230 total boards coming on the offensive glass.

The senior scored in double figures in 21 of 28 games and racked up double-digit boards 11 times, finishing the year with 10 double-doubles. She tied her career high of 20 points three times and pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds in a win over McCool Junction in February.

In an upset of 2-seed Meridian in the CRC semis, Jansky racked up 18 points, 11 boards and 10 steals to record Exeter-Milligan’s first triple-double in a decade.

“Cameran had a great senior year and led us in points, rebounds, steals and blocks,” Exeter-Milligan head coach Jackson Krejci said after the season. “She was a great defensive player for us. Her ability to play all five positions on the court helped our team’s success this year. She also made a huge jump on the offensive end scoring from three and on the block. Her skills and leadership will be missed.”

Jansky was a first-team all-CRC selection and YNT all-area co-captain for her play on the hardwood while earning Class D-2 all-state honorable mention in both major newspapers.

In the spring, Jansky was one of five Exeter-Milligan athletes to compete in Omaha at the state track meet. She finished as the CRC and district runner-up in the 800, and the Midland track signee’s top time of the season (2:35.53) ranked fifth on the final area leaderboard.