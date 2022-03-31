Cameran Jansky chooses Midland for collegiate track

EXETER – In her final year of high school, Cameran Jansky has left her mark on Exeter-Milligan athletics. The senior dazzled on the volleyball court in the fall, earning first-team all-state honors in both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald while helping the T-Wolves reach the state tournament.

Jansky continued her success on the basketball hardwood this winter, where she played a crucial role for an Exeter-Milligan team that won 18 games and reached the district finals. She recorded the program’s first triple-double in nearly a decade with an 18-point, 11-rebound, 10-steal outing in an upset of Meridian in the CRC semifinals and was an all-area co-captain in both volleyball and basketball.

Yet for all her successes in volleyball and basketball, Jansky found herself drawn most to track and field.

“I’ve just been having a lot of fun with track,” she said.” It’s been really enjoyable, and after the COVID year and we didn’t have it, I was like ‘okay, I miss this a lot more than all the other sports.’ I like how it’s a single sport and how I can continue to work for a better time and better PR. I like just cheering on my teammates a lot.”

On March 24, Jansky signed on the dotted line to further her track career at the next level when she inked a letter of intent for Midland University. The senior said she had interest from other schools in basketball and volleyball, but Midland and Doane were the only ones with offers for track and field.

“I went on the visit (to Midland) and we talked about what I was going to do and how my four years would look like, then we went to the training facilities,” she said. “The people there were really nice and the campus was just a good location. I really liked it at first glance.”

The connection between Midland head coach Daniel Gerber and Jansky began last year while he was recruiting one of Jansky’s Exeter-Milligan teammates.

“As her coach and I got to know each other a little bit more she said Cameran is someone I needed to really look at and take a good amount of time with,” Gerber said. “I was very happy and excited once Cameran and I started talking, and I feel like she’s going to be a really good fit for us.”

Jansky brings some versatility to the track for the Timberwolves, who are inserting her into the lineup in the 400, 800 and 4x400 and 4x800 relays this spring. The senior has bought into the culture of Exeter-Milligan track and plays a crucial role in maintaining the program’s tradition of success, according to head coach Katherine Smith.

“Cameran understands and demonstrates what it takes to be successful in track and field. She's very dedicated and intelligent,” Smith said. “That's where I have seen the most growth in her. She's really grown to understand her races, the 400 and 800. She understands what it takes to train for those races and she understands the strategy of those races.”

Jansky competed in two events at the Class D state meet at Omaha Burke last spring and medaled in both of them. She ran the second leg of the T-Wolves’ 4x800 relay team that finished fifth with a time of 10:37.16.

Individually, Jansky clocked in her best time of the season in the 800 at state, as she crossed the tape in 2:29.31 to take home a fifth-place medal.

Of the four events Jansky competes in for Exeter-Milligan, she said her favorite is the 4x800 – an event she competed in at state during her freshman and junior seasons.

More than any success on the track, Smith said Jansky’s dedication to the sport is one of her biggest strengths.

“It's not every day you get a kid who enjoys track and field,” she said. "What I really enjoy most about Cameran is the smile and spunk she brings to practice. That is contagious and others feed off of her and she not only enjoys track and makes others enjoy the track. I'm excited for her to get to bring that to the Midland track and field team. It's always enjoyable to coach a kid like Cameran.”

Jansky and Gerber haven’t yet discussed what her role will be in the program when she arrives on campus in the fall. That’s because the athletic ability she brings as a three-sport standout lends a versatility that could succeed in a variety of different events, according to the Midland head coach.

Possibilities include slotting Jansky into the lineup in the 400, 600 and 800, but Gerber thought she could also succeed in the 1,000 or the mile.

“It’s something where it takes just as much time for me to learn with the athlete how we need to coach and prepare as it does for them to learn about my expectations and everything,” he said. “There will be some learning of each other that we’ll need to do as coach and athlete, but I think with the talent she has and the range she could go in either direction, it’s exciting to see. We’ll have time to figure that out and play with it because she won’t be coming right off the basketball season going into track.”

Jansky said she was “very undecided” on what she wants to study at Midland when she begins the next chapter of her athletic career in the fall, but first the senior will close out her prep career with the Timberwolves this spring.

Among Jansky’s goals for her senior season are qualifying for state, getting better personal records and continuing to improve in all aspects.

Fellow senior Emma Olsen will join Jansky for her last go-around with high school track, just as the duo joined forces in the gym to sign their letters of intent. While Jansky signed with Midland track, Olsen will head to Nebraska Wesleyan to play volleyball.

The decision to host a joint signing day with her longtime friend instead of holding separate events was easy, Jansky said.

“We’ve been playing sports together since fifth grade, middle school really, so we wanted to share a special day together,” she said.