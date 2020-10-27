Calm, cool, collected. Centennial sweeps Cross County to earn trip to district final

It wasn’t easy for the Broncos, however. Cross County senior and Midland University volleyball commit, Cortlyn Schaefer, notched an unofficial match-high of 17 kills while 6-foot-1 senior Erica Stratman had 11, seven of which came in the third set.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schaefer posed a problem, and Anstine knew it. But the Broncos came into the match with a game plan for the heavy hitter.

“She’s a great hitter — defensively too, she’s just an all-around player,” Anstine said of the 5-11 Schaefer. “I told the girls that they’re never going to stop her completely, but if we can start getting some touches on her ball, slowing it down, and maybe making her adjust so our defense can read her better and just make plays, we’re going to have a great chance.

“I thought she had some great kills, but we did a nice job of getting some touches on her. Then our offensive players were able to put the ball away when we had that chance to dig her up.”

With Centennial nursing a 16-14 lead in the third, the Broncos turned up the heat and made a run to seal the sweep. Hirschfeld connected on three straight kills, then added an ace serve to put her team on top 20-15, which forced Cross County to take a timeout.