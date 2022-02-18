C1, C2, D1 and D2 girls' district final matchups announced

UTICA – On Thursday night three area schools won, giving them a one-game playoff to make the State Basketball Tournament field in each of their respective classes.

All district finals are scheduled for next Friday night.

In Class C-2 the Centennial Broncos defeated Freeman and will travel to C-2 No.1 Hastings Cecilia for a 6 p.m. tipoff. The Bluehawks are 22-2 while the Broncos are 9-15.

In D-1 the McCool Junction Mustangs (16-6) defeated the Heartland Huskies and will now travel to Crete where they will take on the No. 1 seed Elmwood-Murdock Knights (22-3) in a 6 p.m. tip at Crete High School in the D1-1 final.

In Class D-2, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves got a pair of late free throws to defeat Parkview Christian. They will travel to Boone Central High School to face the St. Mary’s Cardinals (18-6) in a 6:30 p.m. tip in the D2-3 final at Albion.