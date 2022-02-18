 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

C1, C2, D1 and D2 girls' district final matchups announced

  • 0

UTICA – On Thursday night three area schools won, giving them a one-game playoff to make the State Basketball Tournament field in each of their respective classes.

All district finals are scheduled for next Friday night.

In Class C-2 the Centennial Broncos defeated Freeman and will travel to C-2 No.1 Hastings Cecilia for a 6 p.m. tipoff. The Bluehawks are 22-2 while the Broncos are 9-15.

In D-1 the McCool Junction Mustangs (16-6) defeated the Heartland Huskies and will now travel to Crete where they will take on the No. 1 seed Elmwood-Murdock Knights (22-3) in a 6 p.m. tip at Crete High School in the D1-1 final.

In Class D-2, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves got a pair of late free throws to defeat Parkview Christian. They will travel to Boone Central High School to face the St. Mary’s Cardinals (18-6) in a 6:30 p.m. tip in the D2-3 final at Albion.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Storm's Lane Urkoski chooses Doane

Storm's Lane Urkoski chooses Doane

POLK – High Plains senior Lane Urkoski didn’t feel any pressure to make a quick decision on his future and where he would play college footbal…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News