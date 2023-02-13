CENTRAL CITY – It was no easy task for the Centennial Broncos and Cross County/Osceola Twisters to secure a ticket to the Class C State NSAA Wrestling Championship on Saturday in Central City at the C-3 District meet.

The Centennial Broncos had just two of eight wrestlers make it through and punch their ticket to the state championships which get underway at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

It was a rough heartbreak round for the Broncos as No. 7 Jarrett Dodson (45-9) needed a win over Tekamah-Herman’s Austin Breckinridge to advance. The junior won the 7-4 decision. He would go on to finish fourth.

At 170 pounds, Cyrus Songster (27-18) won his consolation semifinal over St. Paul’s Ryder Anderson by a slim 2-1 decision. Songster would also end the day in fourth place.

The Twisters still had two wrestlers in the hunt on Saturday and 106-pound freshman Devin Nuttelman, 47-2 and rated No. 4 by NEwrestle, won his championship match over Central City’s Dalton Lovejoy by pin at 2:44.

The only other CC/O wrestler alive on Saturday was 132-pounder Liam White (8-27), but he lost to Fairbury’s Dalton VanLaningham by pin at 3:59. White kept his season alive with a pin of Hastings St. Cecilia’s Griffin Klein.

Top 10

Team scoring-1.Crofton/Bloomfield 178; 2.St. Paul 147; 3.Central City 129; 4.Fairbury 120.5; 5.Yutan 115; 6.Syracuse 114; 7. Tri-County 101; 8.Tekemah-Herman 72; 9.Centennial 68; 10.Doniphan Trumbull 58; 14.Cross County/Osceola 31