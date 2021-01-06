C-2 No. 9 Cross County gets past Osceola with tough games ahead

OSCEOLA – Behind Cory Hollinger’s double-double of 20 points – 13 of which came in the second half – and 11 rebounds, the Class C-2 No. 9-rated Cross County Cougars continued their strong season with a 52-37 win on the road over the D-2 No. 7 Osceola Bulldogs on Tuesday night.

The win sets up two big upcoming games for Cross County this week: Thursday at home against C-2 No. 7 Sutton (6-3) and Saturday in Henderson against Heartland (6-2).

After taking an 11-5 lead after the first quarter against Osceola, the Bulldogs regained the lead by outscoring the Cougars 16-9 in the second stanza to take a slim 21-20 advantage into the break.

Cross County’s defense, however, stiffened in the second half. The Cougars allowed just six points in the third and 10 in the fourth. Their offense came alive as well and scored a combined 32 points in the final two quarters to seal the win.

The Cougars had a solid performance at the free-throw line in the win, going 20 of 31. Cross County hit 8 of 10 down the stretch in the last eight minutes to run away with the win.