C-2 No. 5 Centennial girls advance to subdistrict finals

UTICA — Back in regular-season action on Jan. 12, the Centennial Broncos had to seem like a brick wall to the Shelby-Rising City Huskies’ offense in the first half. The Broncos’ tight man-to-man defense nearly pitched a first-half shutout as it held the Huskies to just five points at halftime en route to a big 57-26 win in Shelby.

The two teams met up again on Tuesday, this time in the first round of the C2-7 subdistrict tournament in Utica. And Centennial, rated Class C-2 No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald, didn’t take long showing the crowd who was the superior team.

Behind a game-high 13 points from do-everything senior Kate Hirschfeld, Centennial advanced to the subdistrict final with a 63-22 win. The Broncos will play the winner of Cross County and Aquinas Catholic on Thursday night.

Twelve Centennial players found the scoring column in the win. The game was never in doubt for the Broncos, who led 15-0 in the blink of an eye. Head coach Jake Polk’s team was ahead 32-11 at halftime and stretched the advantage to 48-15 at the end of the third quarter.

Kate Hirschfeld scored a team-high 13 points while Asia Nisly added 10. Both Daylee Dey and Jaci Opfer chipped in with eight points.