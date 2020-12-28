C-2 No. 3 Centennial runs away with lopsided win over Wilber-Clatonia

MALCOLM — Centennial’s man-to-man defense had to seem like a brick wall surrounding the hoop for the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines on Monday night at the Malcolm holiday tournament. That was good news to the Broncos, who stayed undefeated with an easy 49-22 win.
Centennial, unbeaten at 6-0 and No. 3 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings, gets Malcolm next on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Clippers are undefeated at 7-0 and rated C-1 No. 6 in the Lincoln Journal Star. They beat Oakland-Craig in the tournament’s first game on Monday afternoon.
Centennial head coach Jake Polk said he hopes the stout defensive performance against Wilber carries over to the game with Malcolm.
“Our man defense was pretty tough tonight,” he said. “We wanted to really talk and communicate against their offense, because they set a ton of screens and back-door stuff. We definitely want to carry the positives over to the game with Malcolm and learn from the things we need to work on, because Malcolm is going to be a challenge.”
Centennial senior Kate Hirschfeld scored a game-high 17 points and did most of her damage at the high post in the middle of Wilber’s 2-3 zone. Hirschfeld outscored the Wolverines herself at halftime as she had 11 points to Wilber’s nine.
“Kate’s a really crafty player. Offensively when she’s inside, we’re confident in her ability to finish around the hoop or get fouled,” Polk said.
Wilber actually led 4-2 early in the opening eight minutes. The Broncos didn’t have much success against the zone until about halfway through the quarter when Kierra Green made a difference.
Green came off the bench and drilled her first 3-point attempt of the night. That gave the Broncos a 5-4 edge, one which they never gave up. Centennial wound up leading Wilber 10-6 at the end of the quarter and outscored the Wolverines 15-3 in the second to take a 25-9 lead.
The 3-point shot was important for the Broncos, who made five on the night. Green, Hirschfeld and Daylee Dey each made one while Jaycee Stuhr sank two. The long balls were zone busters, stretching it further up the court which created more room the lane for Hirschfeld and Co.
Polk said he knows his team can make shots from distance. He just wants his players to be more confident when taking them.
“We aren’t as confident as we should be. It’s not that we’re not good shooters, it’s that our girls are just hesitant,” he said. “We believe in each other more than we believe in ourselves, so we’re definitely working on our confidence in shooting. But we saw glimpses of our shooting tonight and we’ve done it this season against a team like Milford and their zone.”
Wilber-Clatonia (4-4) 6 3 5 8 — 22
Centennial (6-0) 10 15 16 8 — 49
Wilber-Clatonia scoring: Nevaeh Honea 9, Jera Schuerman 3, Aspen Oliver 3, Elsie Woermer 3, Claire Thompson 2, Emily Ehlers 2,
Centennial scoring: Kate Hirschfeld 17, Asia Nisly 8, Kierra Green 7, Kiley Rathjen 6, Jaycee Stuhr 6, Daylee Dey 3, Halley Heidtbrink 2.