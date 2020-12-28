C-2 No. 3 Centennial runs away with lopsided win over Wilber-Clatonia

Wilber actually led 4-2 early in the opening eight minutes. The Broncos didn’t have much success against the zone until about halfway through the quarter when Kierra Green made a difference.

Green came off the bench and drilled her first 3-point attempt of the night. That gave the Broncos a 5-4 edge, one which they never gave up. Centennial wound up leading Wilber 10-6 at the end of the quarter and outscored the Wolverines 15-3 in the second to take a 25-9 lead.

The 3-point shot was important for the Broncos, who made five on the night. Green, Hirschfeld and Daylee Dey each made one while Jaycee Stuhr sank two. The long balls were zone busters, stretching it further up the court which created more room the lane for Hirschfeld and Co.

Polk said he knows his team can make shots from distance. He just wants his players to be more confident when taking them.

“We aren’t as confident as we should be. It’s not that we’re not good shooters, it’s that our girls are just hesitant,” he said. “We believe in each other more than we believe in ourselves, so we’re definitely working on our confidence in shooting. But we saw glimpses of our shooting tonight and we’ve done it this season against a team like Milford and their zone.”

Wilber-Clatonia (4-4) 6 3 5 8 — 22