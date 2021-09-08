C-1 top ranked Lakeview takes measure of Dukes in volleyball

COLUMBUS – In a much anticipated Central Conference matchup featuring Class B No. 9 York at C1 No. 1 Columbus Lakeview, the hosts took control early and never looked back.

The Vikings won the first set 25-20 and followed that up with wins of 25-13 and 25-17 to post the 3-0 win.

York drops to 3-2 on the year while the Lakeview girls are 6-0 and have only lost one set this year, that to the Bishop Neumann Cavaliers.

York will be in Wahoo this weekend as they compete at the Bishop Neumann Invite.

“It’s not what we had in mind for the night, but it’s what we have,” said York head coach Chris Ericson. “We have three days of practice to use to get better and turn this losing skid around on Saturday.”

York pounded just 24 kills in the match, 14 of those by senior Masa Scheierman who was 29 of 35 on her attacks. Picking up four kills was senior Melanie Driewer and adding three was Rylyn Cast.

Setting the ball, Brynn Hirschfeld was 29 of 31 with 11 assists and Libby Troester set up 34 of 34 with seven assists.