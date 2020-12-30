C-1 No. 6 Malcolm defends home court against C-2 No. 3 Centennial girls

MALCOLM — Malcolm’s guard combo of Alyssa Fortik and Joslyn Small — along with a stingy 2-2-1 press — was too much to overcome for the Centennial Broncos girls basketball team in the Malcolm holiday tournament on Wednesday night.

Behind 17 points from each Fortik and Small, Malcolm, rated Class C-1 No. 6 in the Lincoln Journal Star, stayed undefeated at 8-0 with a 50-38 win over the Omaha World-Herald’s No. 3-rated team in C-2, Centennial, which suffered its first loss of the season.

Along with breaking that full-court press from Malcolm, Centennial struggled to contain Fortik, Small and Emma Brown offensively.

“That’s a brutal press — they executed very well and made shots. But we just had way too many dang turnovers,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “They were unconscious shooting from the outside in the first half against our zone we were trying to throw at them — they’re a great ball-screen team against man.”

Fortik led all players with 13 points at halftime, and she even banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer just before the break, her third trey of the night at that point. Fortnik’s senior teammate, Small, chipped in with 12 at halftime and nailed two 3s.