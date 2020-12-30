C-1 No. 6 Malcolm defends home court against C-2 No. 3 Centennial girls

MALCOLM — Malcolm’s guard combo of Alyssa Fortik and Joslyn Small — along with a stingy 2-2-1 press — was too much to overcome for the Centennial Broncos girls basketball team in the Malcolm holiday tournament on Wednesday night.
Behind 17 points from each Fortik and Small, Malcolm, rated Class C-1 No. 6 in the Lincoln Journal Star, stayed undefeated at 8-0 with a 50-38 win over the Omaha World-Herald’s No. 3-rated team in C-2, Centennial, which suffered its first loss of the season.
Along with breaking that full-court press from Malcolm, Centennial struggled to contain Fortik, Small and Emma Brown offensively.
“That’s a brutal press — they executed very well and made shots. But we just had way too many dang turnovers,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “They were unconscious shooting from the outside in the first half against our zone we were trying to throw at them — they’re a great ball-screen team against man.”
Fortik led all players with 13 points at halftime, and she even banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer just before the break, her third trey of the night at that point. Fortnik’s senior teammate, Small, chipped in with 12 at halftime and nailed two 3s.
“Fortik, she’s so consistent like that, and Small kind of went off on us there,” Polk said. “Fortik is gonna do that against everybody and Small really stepped up for them as a key contributor. She was a nice compliment to Fortik.”
The Broncos also had a hard time keeping the 6-foot Brown off the glass in the first half as her rebounds kept Clipper possessions alive. She finished with nine points on the night.
Centennial senior Kate Hirschfeld, who led the team in average scoring (15.8), rebounding (5.8) and steals (2.8) coming into the game, didn’t get off to a great start, going scoreless in the opening eight minutes. She wound up leading the Broncos with nine points, but was mostly held in check by the Clippers’ 2-3 zone defense.
Centennial came out of halftime and did much better defensively, holding Malcolm to just three points. But the Broncos’ offense was stagnant as well and only countered with two.
Centennial cut its deficit to 43-35 with 5:05 left in the game, but that was as close as the Broncos got to the Clippers’ lead.
Centennial (6-1) 13 12 2 11 — 38
At Malcolm (8-0) 20 16 3 11 — 50
Centennial scoring: Kate Hirschfeld 9, Daylee Dey 8, Kiley Rathjen 6, Asia Nisly 5, Jaci Opfer 4, Kierra Green 3, Kailey Zielger 3.
Malcolm scoring: Alyssa Fortik 17, Joslyn Small 17, Emma Brown 9, Diamond Sedlak 3, Jasmine Small 2, Ashlynn Sehi 2.