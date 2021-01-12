C-1 No. 3 Malcolm takes care of Fillmore Central

MALCOLM — It just wasn’t the Fillmore Central Panthers’ night on Tuesday in Malcolm.

Really, it’s usually not anyone’s night when playing the undefeated Class C-1 No. 3-rated Clippers, however. They defended their home court with a 49-25 win over the Panthers to stay undefeated at 12-0 on the season. The Fillmore Central girls, who have played an uber-competitive schedule to begin their campaign, dropped to 3-9 with the loss.

Malcolm got to work early in the game, rattling off a 24-point first quarter and led 38-12 at halftime. The Clippers were on from 3-point range — they made six in the first half and for the game.

Malcolm’s super sophomore Alyssa Fortik had her way with the Fillmore Central defense, which started in a 2-3 zone and eventually went into man. Fortik scored a game-high 16 points and did all of her damage in the first half — she had 11 in the opening eight minutes and 16 at the break.

The 3-point shot was working for the Clippers, but so was their 2-2-1 full-court pressure. Fillmore Central struggled to bring the ball up, and when it did, Malcolm’s 2-3 zone engulfed the Panthers, who scored nine points in the first quarter and just three in both the second and third periods.