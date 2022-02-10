By the numbers: Area boys hoop stats

YORK – As the boys high school basketball season begins to draw to a close, many area teams are set up for a potential postseason run.
Cross County has won 20 of 22 games this season and swept through the CRC tournament, taking down top-seeded Osceola in overtime to win the championship game. Cory Hollinger has turned in a massive senior season for the Cougars. He has a chance to average a double-double for the year with 17.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game – the latter of which tops the area leaderboard. Hollinger is also the area’s most efficient scorer with a .644 shooting percentage.
Senior Jake Bargen has helped Centennial to a 15-6 record, and he poured in a game-high 37 points to lift the Broncos past Sandy Creek in the SNC finals last week. Bargen averages 19.2 points a night and ranks second in the area in scoring and free-throw percentage (.747).
Nebraska Lutheran is enjoying its best season in recent memory, as junior Trey Richert has sparked the Knights to a 16-7 record. He pours in 20.1 points per game to lead the area, averages an area-best 3.3 steals per game and also tops the area leaderboard in free-throw percentage (.754).
Junior Trevor Hueske leads the team in assists (3.8 per game), while junior Jace Dressel is the Knights’ top rebounder (7.1 a game) and its most efficient shooter, posting a .504 shooting percentage.
York has rattled off five straight wins after an 8-8 start and is ranked No. 10 in Class B in the Omaha World-Herald and No. 9 in the Lincoln Journal Star. Garrett Ivey turned in some massive performances during the winning streak. The junior drilled shots to force OT in consecutive games during the Dukes’ run to the Central Conference tournament title, their first conference crown in nearly a decade.
Ivey averages 12.2 points an outing for York and is efficient with his touches, ranking among the area leaders in all three of shooting percentage, 3-point shooting percentage and free-throw percentage. When Ivey isn’t scoring, the junior’s facilitating the York offense, as he dishes out 3.9 assists a night.
Junior Ryan Seevers leads the Dukes in scoring with 12.3 points a game, while junior Austin Phinney paces the York effort on the glass and averages 7.2 rebounds a night.
Heartland is 13-7 this season thanks largely to the play of junior Trev Peters and senior Trajan Arbuck. Peters averages 19.2 points per game and is shooting exactly 50% from the floor, while Arbuck adds 13.1 points per outing and also leads the area with 4.1 assists a night. Kale Wetjen is the Huskies’ leading rebounder, as the senior averages 6.8 boards – tied for fourth among area leaders.
Exeter-Milligan (10-10) and McCool Junction (9-9) are both dead even on the year after the T-Wolves won an overtime thriller in the head-to-head matchup Tuesday night in Exeter.
High Plains (9-11), Fillmore Central (7-13) and Hampton (5-13) are the three area schools under .500 as the regular season draws to a close.
With the start of subdistrict play on the horizon, it’s time to take a look at the updated area statistical leaderboard. Stats are pulled from MaxPreps as of Thursday afternoon.
Scoring
1. Trey Richert JR. Nebraska Lutheran 20.1
2. Jake Bargen SR. Centennial 19.2
3. Trev Peters JR. Heartland 18.7
4. Cory Hollinger SR. Cross County 17.5
5. Isaiah Lauby SR. Fillmore Central 16.3
6. Lane Urkoski SR. High Plains 13.4
7. Trajan Arbuck SR. Heartland 13.1
8. Brayden Dose SO. Hampton 12.4
9. Ryan Seevers JR. York 12.3
10. Garrett Ivey JR. York 12.2
Rebounds per Game
1. Cory Hollinger SR. Cross County 8.8
2. Ryland Garretson SO. McCool Junction 7.4
3. Austin Phinney JR. York 7.2
4. Jace Dressel JR. Nebraska Lutheran 7.1
5. Kale Wetjen SR. Heartland 6.8
Tyson Wolinski SR. Hampton 6.8
6. Lane Urkoski SR. High Plains 6.7
7. Langdon Arbuck FR. Heartland 6.4
8. Isaiah Lauby SR. Fillmore Central 6.1
9. Drake Schafer SR. Hampton 5.9
10. Lane Zimmer JR. Centennial 5.8
Assists per Game
1. Trajan Arbuck SR. Heartland 4.1
2. Garrett Ivey JR. York 3.9
3. Trevor Hueske JR. Nebraska Lutheran 3.8
4. Isaac Stark SR. McCool Junction 3.7
5. Chase Wilkinson SR. McCool Junction 3.6
Steals per Game
1. Trey Richert JR. Nebraska Lutheran 3.3
Drake Schafer SR. Hampton 3.3
2. Ryland Garretson SO. McCool Junction 2.7
Shayden Lundstrom SR. Cross County 2.7
Mario Lesiak JR. High Plains 2.7
Lane Urkoski SR. High Plains 2.7
Shooting Percentage (min. 50 attempts)
1. Cory Hollinger SR. Cross County 132-205 .644
2. Lane Zimmer JR. Centennial 51-83 .614
3. Carter Seim SR. Cross County 48-82 .585
4. Damon Mickey SR. Cross County 32-57 .561
5. Garrett Ivey JR. York 106-202 .525
6. Jace Dressel JR. Nebraska Lutheran 71-141 .504
7. Mapieu Kuochinin FR. McCool Junction 72-143 .503
8. Joel Jensen SR. York 27-54 .500
Trev Peters JR. Heartland 130-260 .500
9. Leyton Snodgrass FR. York 39-79 .494
10. Alex Noyd SO. Cross County 37-76 .487
Three-Point Shooting Percentage (min. 25 attempts)
1. Alex Noyd SO. Cross County 18-33 .545
2. Jake Hoarty SR. McCool Junction 34-83 .409
3. Garrett Ivey JR. York 27-67 .403
4. Sam Ehlers FR. Centennial 16-40 .400
5. Lance Haberman SR. Centennial 34-87 .391
Free-Throw Percentage (min. 20 attempts)
1. Trey Richert JR. Nebraska Lutheran 52-69 .754
2. Jake Bargen SR. Centennial 59-79 .747
3. Trajan Arbuck SR. Heartland 41-55 .745
4. Kale Wetjen SR. Heartland 17-24 .708
5. Tanner Hollinger SO. Cross County 14-20 .700
6. Maj Nisly JR. Centennial 23-33 .697
7. Austin Phinney JR. York 34-50 .680
Garrett Ivey JR. York 17-25 .680
8. Isaiah Lauby SR. Fillmore Central 44-65 .677
9. Cory Hollinger SR. Cross County 59-91 .648
Trev Peters JR. Heartland 83-128 .648