By the numbers: Area boys hoop stats

York has rattled off five straight wins after an 8-8 start and is ranked No. 10 in Class B in the Omaha World-Herald and No. 9 in the Lincoln Journal Star. Garrett Ivey turned in some massive performances during the winning streak. The junior drilled shots to force OT in consecutive games during the Dukes’ run to the Central Conference tournament title, their first conference crown in nearly a decade.

Ivey averages 12.2 points an outing for York and is efficient with his touches, ranking among the area leaders in all three of shooting percentage, 3-point shooting percentage and free-throw percentage. When Ivey isn’t scoring, the junior’s facilitating the York offense, as he dishes out 3.9 assists a night.

Junior Ryan Seevers leads the Dukes in scoring with 12.3 points a game, while junior Austin Phinney paces the York effort on the glass and averages 7.2 rebounds a night.

Heartland is 13-7 this season thanks largely to the play of junior Trev Peters and senior Trajan Arbuck. Peters averages 19.2 points per game and is shooting exactly 50% from the floor, while Arbuck adds 13.1 points per outing and also leads the area with 4.1 assists a night. Kale Wetjen is the Huskies’ leading rebounder, as the senior averages 6.8 boards – tied for fourth among area leaders.