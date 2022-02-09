Bulldogs top Storm in girls hoops

OSCEOLA – The Osceola Bulldogs took a 12-8 lead over the High Plains Storm after one quarter of play Tuesday night and never looked back. Osceola outscored High Plains 20-8 during the second and third quarters as the Bulldogs cruised to a 36-20 win to improve to 11-9 on the year.

High Plains connected on just 8 of 27 field goals and missed all seven of their attempts from 3-point range. The Storm also finished a woeful 4 of 17 (24%) at the foul line.

Alexis Kalkwarf scored 10 points to lead High Plains offensively, while Hailey Lindburg followed with five. Courtney Carlstrom scored three points and Roberta Hines added two for the Storm.

Osceola shot just 14 of 47 from the floor but made 7 of 10 free throws. Emma Recker paced the Bulldogs with 11 points, while Trinity Boden notched eight and Courtney Sunday added seven. Baili Kumpf scored four points and Sadie Sunday and Rori Wieseman both tallied three to complete the scoring for Osceola.

The Bulldogs held a 32-19 edge on the boards and won the turnover battle 29-23. Recker pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Osceola’s effort on the glass and complete her double-double.

Rylee Ackerson led High Plains with five rebounds, while Hines added four.

The Storm dropped to 8-12 on the season with the loss.