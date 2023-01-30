Bulldogs take CRC title back from Cross County

YORK – Osceola senior Isaiah Zelasney put the Bulldogs on his back Friday night at the York City Auditorium scoring 32 points and leading the D2 No. 4 ranked Bulldogs to the 55-47 win over the Cross County Cougars in the CRC boys championship game.

The eight point win came on the heels of a 22-13 fourth quarter run by the Bulldogs who trailed at the half 23-21 and were down 34-33 heading to the final eight minutes.

Osceola was the 2021 champion when they topped BDS for the title 52-47, but the Cougars came in as the reigning champions with a 54-50 win in overtime last year over Osceola.

Osceola was so bad at the free throw line over the first three quarters head coach Jason Zelasney could not bear to watch them when they were at the line. The Bulldogs were 3 of 13 through three quarters which allowed the Cougars to keep the lead headed to the fourth quarter.

Zelasney, who scored 22 in their opening win over Shelby-Rising City and 17 in the semifinals on Thursday night against BDS, cranked it up in the second half scoring 18 of his 32 points. The only other Bulldog to hit double numbers was junior Kale Gustafson with 14.

Osceola was able to correct some of the free throw shooting flaws in the fourth quarter where they went 12 of 19 to extend their lead.

With just a little over three minutes to play, Zelasney drove for two baskets that pushed the lead to 46-38,but a Wyatt Hengelfelt basket closed the gap to 46-40 with 2:54 to play.

The Cougars, led in scoring by junior Ashton Seim with 16 and Alex Noyd with 10, never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

Cross County finished the night 15 of 44 from the field for 35% and they were 3 of 11 on 3-point shots for 37%. The Cougars shot 19 free throws and hit 14 for 74%.

Osceola was 19 of 41 from the floor for 46% and just 2 of 11 on 3-point attempts. They finished the game from the line 15 of 33 for 45%, but the 12 of 19 in the fourth quarter rescued them from what could have been disaster.

Cross County recorded 18 turnovers and the Bulldogs had 12. The Cougars held a slight rebounding edge 34-29.

Cross County will host Nebraska Lutheran on Tuesday night.

Cross County (15-3) 8 15 11 13-47

Osceola (15-2) 8 13 12 22-55

CC) 47 –Seim 16, Noyd 10, Hollinger 8, Hengelfelt 2, Elgin 9, Waller 2. Totals-15-44 (3-11) 14-18-47.

OSC (55)- Zelasney 32, Ko. Neujahr 3, Ke. Neujahr 6, Gustafson 14. Totals- 19-41 (2-11) 15-33-55.