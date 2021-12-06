 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bulldogs race past Timberwolves in boys hoops
0 comments

Bulldogs race past Timberwolves in boys hoops

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OSCEOLA – Behind 16 points from Kale Gustafson and 15 points from Isaiah Zelasney, the Osceola Bulldogs rolled to a comfortable 57-30 win over the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves on Friday night.

Gustafson shot a sizzling 7-of-10 from the floor and Zelasney made half of his 12 shots attempts as the duo paced Osceola offensively. The Bulldogs finished 22-of-50 from the floor as a team, including 4-of-22 from beyond the arc. They also shot 18-of-28 from the free-throw line.

Stats for Exeter-Milligan were not available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News