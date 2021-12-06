Bulldogs race past Timberwolves in boys hoops

OSCEOLA – Behind 16 points from Kale Gustafson and 15 points from Isaiah Zelasney, the Osceola Bulldogs rolled to a comfortable 57-30 win over the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves on Friday night.

Gustafson shot a sizzling 7-of-10 from the floor and Zelasney made half of his 12 shots attempts as the duo paced Osceola offensively. The Bulldogs finished 22-of-50 from the floor as a team, including 4-of-22 from beyond the arc. They also shot 18-of-28 from the free-throw line.