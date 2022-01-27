Bulldogs get out early, roll Nebraska Lutheran

YORK – With 6:21 showing on the clock in the first quarter, the Osceola Bulldogs had built a 14-2 lead and put the hopes of a Nebraska Lutheran upset in grave jeopardy.

As it turned out the Bulldogs, rated as the No. 7 team in the Class D2 rankings, never slowed down over the first 16 minutes, racing to a 46-23 halftime lead and cruising to the 73-43 win in boys CRC semifinal hoops.

Osceola, the 2021 CRC Boys Champion, will defend their crown Friday night in an 8:15 p.m. championship game.

Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney, a 6-0 junior, paced the attack with 27 points, but he got plenty of help as the Bulldogs had 10 players score in the win.

Also in double figures was 6-4 sophomore Kale Gustafson with 14 and Wyatt Urban tossed in nine points.

Osceola’s 46 point first half scoring explosion came on 19 of 33 from the floor and 6 of 8 on 3-point attempts. With the starters seeing limited play in the second half the Bulldogs cooled down some, but still hit 30 of 58 shots from the field including 10 of 15 from 3-point range.

The Knights kept battling but could never come close to making up the early deficit keyed by the Bulldogs’ fast start.