Bulldogs cruise to 26-point win over McCool

OSCEOLA – A 46-point first half run by Class D2 No. 4 Osceola buried the McCool Junction Mustangs in Crossroads Conference regular season hoops on Friday night.

The Mustangs never recovered as they trailed at the break 46-23 and went on to lose the matchup between the two schools on the eve of the conference tournament 63-37.

Osceola’s dynamic duo of senior Isaiah Zelasney and junior Kale Gustafson scored 26 and 25 points respectively and Gustafson completed a monster double-double performance with 16 rebounds. The junior was 10 of 13 from the field and 5 for 5 at the free throw line.

Zelasney was 11 of 24 and that included 3 of 8 on 3-point shots.

As a team the Bulldogs were 26 of 56 from the field for 46% and that included 4 of 20 on 3-point shots. As a team they were 7 of 10 at the foul stripe.

McCool Junction was led by freshman Carson McDonald with 15 points and he was 3 of 5 on shots from behind the arc. Also in double figures was sophomore Mapieu Kouchinin with 12 points and he also led the team on the glass with seven rebounds.

The Mustangs were 14 of 47 on field goal attempts for 30% and 4 of 15 from 3-point distance. They hit 5 of 8 chances at the line.

The Bulldogs held a huge rebounding advantage as they had 39 to just 21 for the Mustangs who fell to 9-5, while the Bulldogs improved to 12-2.

Osceola forced the Mustangs into 16 turnovers while the Bulldogs gave away 12 possessions.

Both teams will be in action at the CRC basketball tournament at the York City Auditorium all week.

McCool Junction (9-5) 12 11 8 6-37

Osceola (12-2) 19 27 10 7-63