Bulldog girls hound Hampton 53-34

Bulldogs hound Hampton girls 53-34, improve to 5-0

By News-Times staff

OSCEOLA – The Osceola Bulldogs improved their season record to 5-0 with a 53-34 win over Hampton on Friday night. The Hawks trailed just 11-6 after eight minutes, but Osceola outscored the visitors 18-7 in the second quarter to seize control of the game heading into the locker room.

Baili Zumpf scored 14 points to pace the Bulldogs, while Courtney Sunday added 12. Osceola finished the night 21-of-59 from the floor and just 1-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Zaya Stuart led Hampton with 15 points in the loss and Lillian Dose added eight. Jenna Hansen, Nevaeh Lukassen, Shae Kingery, Gavin Gillmore and Macy Miller all notched two points apiece for the Hawks, while Kaylei Joseph tallied one to round out the scoring.

Osceola held a 39-29 advantage on the glass as Kumpf and Emma Recker both pulled down nine rebounds.

Kylie Mersch led the Hawks with eight boards, Stuart and Lukassen grabbed six rebounds apiece and Kingery added five. Dose added three rebounds and Joseph hauled in one board to round out Hampton’s efforts on the glass.

Mersch dished out four of the Hawks’ seven assists, while Dose notched two and Hansen had one.