Last week York sophomore Bryson Benjamin lit up the Hastings Tigers with a pair of goals in the Dukes’ 4-1 win. Benjamin scored at the 31:15 mark of the first half and followed that up with another winner with 31:22 on the clock in the second half. On Friday night York dropped a close 3-2 overtime contest to Aurora in the rain and Benjamin accounted for one of those two goals to give him a hat trick for the week.