Brynn HIrschfeld sets new YHS record for volleyball assists

Her 2021 season high in assists is 26 against Holdrege on Sept. 14.

“Brynn has been a consistent part of our offense each year,” York head coach Chris Ericson said. “She not only is a great setter, but her defense and offense have really continued to improve. She is a smart setter who does a nice job of leading the girls and flow of the game.”

Outside of her setting abilities, Hirschfeld is enjoying her best all-around season as a Duke. After totaling 30 kills over her first three seasons, she’s hammered 39 kills in 50 sets so far in 2021.

Hirschfeld recorded a career best in blocks (28) and digs (159) as a junior last season. She’s already just seven blocks away from that mark this fall. Hirschfeld’s also on pace to set a career high in digs this season; her 1.2 blocks per match and 5.4 digs per match are the highest averages of her career.

The 11-6 Dukes return to action Tuesday when Crete comes to town and host Beatrice and Seward in a home triangular on Sept. 30. Then, the calendar flips to October and the postseason race heats up.