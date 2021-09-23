Brynn HIrschfeld sets new YHS record for volleyball assists

MALCOLM – On Monday night, Brynn Hirschfeld set her way into the record books. The York senior recorded 18 assists in a two-set sweep over Malcolm, catapulting her past Bailey Gocke in the record books. Gocke previously held the program career high, recording 1,491 assists from 2013-16.
Now the record belongs to Hirschfeld, who added another 17 assists in a sweep of Palmyra during the second match of the triangular and currently sits at 1,512 career assists.
“I wouldn’t have this accomplishment without any of my coaches and great teammates,” Hirschfeld said. “This is a goal that I have always and it is a good feeling to accomplish it.”
Hirschfeld notched 266 assists in 80 sets as a freshman, reaching 20 sets in a match twice with 24 against Schuyler and a season-high 25 against Milford. She added 526 assists in 94 sets as a sophomore in 2019-20, surpassing 20 assists in seven matches and 30 in three, highlighted by a 36-assist performance in a four-set win over Grand Island Northwest in October.
After averaging 5.6 assists per set as a sophomore, Hirschfeld’s production dropped slightly last fall. She tallied 445 assists in 99 sets during her junior season with a season-high 27 against Hastings on Halloween and against Northwest 11 days earlier.
Hirschfeld’s off to a strong start during her senior year, notching 258 assists in 50 sets so far this fall. Her 5.4 assists per set is the second-highest average of her career, trailing only her 5.6 assists per set as a sophomore.
Her 2021 season high in assists is 26 against Holdrege on Sept. 14.
“Brynn has been a consistent part of our offense each year,” York head coach Chris Ericson said. “She not only is a great setter, but her defense and offense have really continued to improve. She is a smart setter who does a nice job of leading the girls and flow of the game.”
Outside of her setting abilities, Hirschfeld is enjoying her best all-around season as a Duke. After totaling 30 kills over her first three seasons, she’s hammered 39 kills in 50 sets so far in 2021.
Hirschfeld recorded a career best in blocks (28) and digs (159) as a junior last season. She’s already just seven blocks away from that mark this fall. Hirschfeld’s also on pace to set a career high in digs this season; her 1.2 blocks per match and 5.4 digs per match are the highest averages of her career.
The 11-6 Dukes return to action Tuesday when Crete comes to town and host Beatrice and Seward in a home triangular on Sept. 30. Then, the calendar flips to October and the postseason race heats up.
As the season nears the homestretch, Hirschfeld figures to play a key role impact on the school’s record books growing with every assist as York attempts to book a return trip to the state tournament in Lincoln during the first week of November.