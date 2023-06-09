HASTINGS — Three coaches and 13 players have been named to the 2023 Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame. They will be inducted during ceremonies to be held Saturday, June 17th at The Tom Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings.

The hall of fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association and sponsored by Cornerstone Bank. The induction ceremony will be held at halftime of the 46th annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game played at Hastings College. Kickoff for the game will be 6 p.m.

The Class of 2023 includes: Players - Greg Bellamy (Farnam), Bryan Dutcher (Greeley-Wolbach), Ben Eisenhart (Culbertson), Matt Kern (North Loup-Scotia), Troy Kleffner (Spalding Academy), Jerry Liewer (Butte), Casey Lund (Newcastle), Chad Micek (St. Edward), Theron Troxel (Coleridge), Jeff Uher (Dodge), Coaches - Harlin Dormann (Leyton), Dean Filipi (Exeter-Milligan), Neil Woofter (Lewiston). Family Legacy- Tony Hoffman (Spencer), Mike Hoffman and Andy Hoffman (Spencer-Naper).

The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to celebrate the history, growth and success of Nebraska eight-man football. For more information check out the virtual Hall of Fame at nebraskaeightmanfootball.com.

Hall of Famer Bio’s- The York News-Times will run two bio’s each day through June 17.

BRYAN DUTCHER – GREELEY/GREELEY-WOLBACH H.S.

From 2000 to 2003, Bryan was an outstanding player for legendary Coach Dennis Hurlburt while leading the Bulldog’s ground-breaking “Air-Raid” Offense. As a four-year starting quarterback, he led Greeley to 41 wins and 4 state playoff appearances, including the state semifinals in 2000 and state runner-pp finishes in both 2001 and 2002. In that span, Bryan not only set school single-season records for passing yards (2,583) and TD’s (38), but also set a state-playoff series record with 1,293 passing yards that stands to this day.

He was a multi-time All-Conference selection, as well as being named first team All-State quarterback on two occasions. After his highly decorated prep career, Bryan was selected to play in the 2004 Eight-Man All-Star Game, where he was named that game’s Most Valuable Offensive Player. He then went on to Doane College, where he starred as a four-year starter in both football and baseball. After graduating, Bryan became a successful teacher and baseball coach for Platteview H.S. in Springfield. The NEMFCA is honored to now welcome him into the Eight-Man Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

CASEY LUND – NEWCASTLE HIGH SCHOOL

In a career that spanned from 1987 to 1990, Casey was a commanding force along both sides of the line of scrimmage for Coach Bart Kneifl and the Raiders. He led his team to the state quarterfinals in his junior season and then on to the state semifinals in his senior campaign. In both 1989 and 1990, Casey was named first team All-Lewis & Clark Conference and first team All-State for his dominance as an offensive and defensive lineman.

After graduating, he was selected to play in the 1991 Eight Man All-Star Game, where Casey was honored as that game’s Most Valuable Defensive Player. Also in that same summer, he was the only Eight-Man player selected to the North squad for the 1991 Nebraska Shrine Bowl game. After high school, Casey continued his successful football playing career at Wayne State College. The NEMFCA is honored to welcome him into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.