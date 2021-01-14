Bruning-Davenport/Shickley’s zone slows Exeter-Milligan in loss

The Eagles’ zone defense, as well as their 2-2-1 full-court pressure, held the Exeter-Milligan offense to just two points in the third and five in the fourth. BDS managed to score 16 points in the second half to put the game away.

“Kamler’s just so good in transition,” Krejci said. “We did well for a half, but that third quarter was not good offensively for us. We didn’t get back on defense and they had some run-outs — those are things you can’t do against BDS.”

It was the first loss of the season for the Timberwolves. The goal isn’t to go undefeated, and Krejci made sure to remind his team it’s a long season and there’s a lot of basketball left.

“Each game we’ve been resilient, and this is one of our better starts we’ve actually ever had, and that’s saying something,” he said. “But January is always tough and there’s a lot of good teams on the schedule, like BDS, Cross County and the MUDECAS tournament, so it’s a grind. I think we’re very comparable to a BDS or a Cross County, but we need to hit some shots, as does any team when you’re playing against a zone.”

Exeter-Milligan will play Johnson-Brock on Friday at 5 p.m. in the third-place game of the A Division.

BDS (9-4) 8 19 8 8 — 43