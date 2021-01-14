Bruning-Davenport/Shickley’s zone slows Exeter-Milligan in loss

BEATRICE — The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves girls basketball team was looking to keep its undefeated streak alive Thursday night in an A Division semifinal of the MUDECAS tournament inside the historic Beatrice Auditorium.
But the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles and JessaLynn Hudson had other plans.
Behind the a suffocating 2-3 zone defense with the 6-foot-3 shot-blocking sophomore Hudson in the middle, Class D-1 No. 7-rated BDS grinded out a 48-28 win over D-2 No. 4 Exeter-Milligan.
Senior Bryn Kadel led BDS with 10 points while both Hudson and senior Jordan Bolte had eight. Senior Macy Kamler had two of the Eagles’ five 3-pointers.
Exeter-Milligan head coach Jackson Krejci knew going in his team needed to limit Kamler and Hudson. That’s easier said than done when the Timberwolves’ tallest players are 5-10 juniors Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen.
“We didn’t necessarily abide by our gamelan like we wanted to. We wanted to show a little bit more on her (Hudson) and double down, but there was some confusion there,” Krejci said. "She’s a great player in the post and we knew she’d give us some fits, but when we started doubling a little bit she found the open girl. She’s a smart player and it’s a tough matchup for us.”
Exeter-Milligan led 12-8 after the first quarter but BDS found a rhythm from the perimeter in the second and sank three 3s. Bolte and Kamler scored six points while Kadel added five during that stretch. The Eagles used that spurt in the second to take a 27-21 lead at halftime.
The Eagles’ zone defense, as well as their 2-2-1 full-court pressure, held the Exeter-Milligan offense to just two points in the third and five in the fourth. BDS managed to score 16 points in the second half to put the game away.
“Kamler’s just so good in transition,” Krejci said. “We did well for a half, but that third quarter was not good offensively for us. We didn’t get back on defense and they had some run-outs — those are things you can’t do against BDS.”
It was the first loss of the season for the Timberwolves. The goal isn’t to go undefeated, and Krejci made sure to remind his team it’s a long season and there’s a lot of basketball left.
“Each game we’ve been resilient, and this is one of our better starts we’ve actually ever had, and that’s saying something,” he said. “But January is always tough and there’s a lot of good teams on the schedule, like BDS, Cross County and the MUDECAS tournament, so it’s a grind. I think we’re very comparable to a BDS or a Cross County, but we need to hit some shots, as does any team when you’re playing against a zone.”
Exeter-Milligan will play Johnson-Brock on Friday at 5 p.m. in the third-place game of the A Division.
BDS (9-4) 8 19 8 8 — 43
Exeter-Milligan (13-1) 12 9 2 5 — 28
BDS scoring: JessaLynn Hudson 8, Macy Kamler 6, Bryn Kadel 10, Jordan Bolte 8, Hannah Miller 4, Mariah Silva 2, Hanna Kadel 3, Taylor Silva 2.
Exeter-Milligan scoring: Cameran Jansky 9, Jaiden Papik 9, Emma Olsen 6, Jasmine Turrubiates 4.