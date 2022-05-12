Marley-“We have always been brothers”

YORK-When Marley and Elijah Jensen were 6 and 3 years old, they welcomed into their home two more family members.

Drew and Jane Jensen traveled to Uganda where they were adopting a young man who lived just outside the capital city of Kampala, Uganda which is located in Africa.

But one turned into two, when Joel told them about is little brother.

“I was told about the adoption process and they actually didn’t know about Emmanuel and I put an idea in their head,” said Joel. “So when they came there they found out that I actually had a brother, Emmanuel and so they ended up adopting both of us.”

Emmanuel recalls when he met his new mom and dad and how thrilled he was.

“I remember that I was super excited and I ran down the hallway and I remember the hallway was just a corridor lined in bricks and I was just so happy to meet them. I didn’t know really what was going to happen. I was also super excited to show them how the well worked and I was just pumping and pumping and I ended up wasting a lot of water.”

Joel said he still has contact with his biological mother Susan, but his father died and he really never knew him.

Marley recalls his early memories. “They stole all my toys.”

Elijah said that because he was just 3 years old he doesn’t remember too much about them when they got here.

Emmanuel and Joel said they remember it being so cold.

“Mom told me that every day single day when she was dropping us off at daycare I was balling my eyes out because it was freezing and I was crying and crying and crying,” Emmanuel said.

“There wasn’t quite snow on the ground, but it was cold,” said Joel.

As the boys grew up together and attended school and began to learn the game of golf from dad, Marley said it never felt any different having adopted brothers.

“Everyone got along with them right away. For Joel it may have taken a little bit longer. As far as I remember we have always been brothers,” Marley stated. “It was never an integration process. As far back as I can remember it’s been no different with these guys than with Elijah.”

Joel said dad wanted to see all four sons on the varsity golf team, and that he eventually changed from track and field to golf.

“Our dad really likes golf and I used to be in middle school track like a high jumper and I really liked high jumping. It was kind of our dad’s dream for all four of us to be on the varsity in golf, so I said, you know I like golf so I will just go out for golf,” Joel said. “So his dream came true. They were all interested and started playing earlier than me and they were out there every single day.”

All four brothers played football, basketball and golf while at York High School.

Marley, Joel, Emmanuel and Elijah all credit their dad for helping them build their swings and the success they have had on the course. But when it comes to helping each other out, that is a different story.

“It’s pretty easy to point out the flaws in Joel’s swing,” Marley said.

“We try to stay away from that,” Joel added. “We try to help out each other, but we don’t want any fights out there so we don’t say much.

When the 2022 varsity golf season began all four boys realized their dad’s dream.

“I felt like he already knew that and may have been disappointed if we didn’t make it,” Joel stated. “We wanted to live up to his expectations.”

“He kind of expected it,” said Marley.

Each of the boys said dad is the reason they play the game and everything they learned was through him and they shared those thoughts.

“How to not throw a temper tantrum, but that was more from learning what not to do,” Marley said. “He was always a good example of what not to do.”

“That’s a good one. When you are at the top of your swing drop it in the slot and just crush the ball,” Emmanuel stated.

“He has really taught me everything. Pretty much my whole swing since I was a kid,” Elijah said. “I really didn’t know how to hit the ball before.”

“He basically built up my entire swing and he has been my swing coach. We do other lessons, but I take more to heart what my dad is saying than what the actual instructor is doing,” stated Joel. “There are some things we do that my dad is not really disagreeing with, but feels he may have a better drill or something else for us to do. That drill probably helps us more and we all have more trust with him.”

The boys are a huge reason the York Dukes will more than likely be one of the 12 teams in Class B to make the trip to Scottsbluff the final week of May for state championships.

Marley and Joel will both graduate on May 15th from York High School and will be leaving in the fall for their college destinations. Marley will be attending Florida Gulf Coast University and Joel will be attending Wichita State University.

“Florida Gulf Coast and they do have a lot of courses around and they have a PGM Program (Professional Golf Management) and they are the only school in Florida that has that,” Marley added. “I think that I am going to try and do that, but I am also trying to get into accounting and engineering. Hopefully I will get to play a lot of golf still.”

Emmanuel and Joel would both like to go back to Uganda to catch up with family at some time.

The boys were asked which would be their favorite course in the world to play and who would be their foursome to play that course. All four boys were unanimous when they agreed it would be Augusta National.

Marley would take along his dad, grandpa Ken and Lee Trevino. Emmanuel and Joel the same with the exception of his professional being Phil Mickelson, while Elijah said it would be Emmanuel and Larry Fitzgerald.