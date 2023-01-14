Broncos win two, drop three at Minden duals

MINDEN – The Centennial Broncos hit the mats Friday for the Minden duals, where they went 2-3 on the day.

St. Paul 54, Centennial 18

St. Paul won six of the 10 matches to hit the mats, with the Broncos’ wins coming from Garrison Schernikau by 7-0 decision at 126 pounds, Cael Payne in a 6-2 decision at 138, Breckin Schoepf via pin in 20 seconds at 170 and Nickolas Keith with a pin in 3:02 at 220.

Cozad 69, Centennial 9

The Broncos notched one win via forfeit and added a second victory with Schernikau’s 10-3 decision, but the rest of the matches went to Cozad as Centennial dropped its second dual to open the day.

Centennial 51, Franklin 21

The Broncos claimed their first win of the day against Franklin after winning four of the five matches to hit the mats. Schernikau moved to 3-0 on the day with a 16-6 major decision, Jarrett Dodson notched a pin in 1:03 at 145 pounds, Keenan Kosek needed just 44 seconds to record a fall at 152 and 106-pounder Kasten Ruether collected a pin in 31 seconds. The rest of the wins came on forfeits.

Centennial 54, Holdrege 12

Schernikau won his fourth match with an 11-5 decision, Payne picked up a 4-3 decision and Dodson, Kosek and Schoepf each recorded pins in 5:43, 1:08 and 44 seconds respectively to give Centennial an early lead. The Broncos then closed out the match with a trio of pins from Paul Fehlhafer in 49 seconds at 285, Ruether in 13 seconds at 106 and Trayton Stewart in 1:13 at 113.

Thayer Central 51, Centennial 24

Schernikau capped a 5-0 day with an 8-1 decision and Dodson picked up his third pin of the day in 52 seconds, while Schoepf notched a 5-1 decision to cap Centennial’s three wins on the mats. The Broncos added a pair of forfeits to round out the scoring as they capped the day with a 2-3 mark.